Swedish PM Reportedly Poised to Apply for NATO Membership in June
Swedish PM Reportedly Poised to Apply for NATO Membership in June
The heads of the Swedish and Finnish governments are meeting on 13 April to discuss changes to the European security landscape. According to Prime Minister of... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International
Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson is planning to file an application for her country to join NATO in June of this year, local newspaper, Svenska Dagbladet, has reported citing sources in Andersson's Social Democratic Party. More specifically, the newspaper believes that the application will be handed over by Andersson on 29 or 30 June during the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain.The decision was made by the Social Democratic Party, the newspaper said. Earlier, another local media outlet, Aftonbladet, said that the party would hold a special meeting of its members on 24 May to discuss the idea of joining NATO.Separately, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced that her country will make the decision on whether or not to seek NATO membership "within weeks".
10:14 GMT 13.04.2022 (Updated: 10:54 GMT 13.04.2022)
The heads of the Swedish and Finnish governments are meeting on 13 April to discuss changes to the European security landscape. According to Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin, the sides will also discuss the prospects for the two countries joining NATO.
Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson is planning to file an application for her country to join NATO in June of this year, local newspaper, Svenska Dagbladet, has reported citing sources in Andersson's Social Democratic Party. More specifically, the newspaper believes that the application will be handed over by Andersson on 29 or 30 June during the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain.
The decision was made by the Social Democratic Party, the newspaper said. Earlier, another local media outlet, Aftonbladet, said that the party would hold a special meeting of its members on 24 May to discuss the idea of joining NATO.
Separately, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced that her country will make the decision on whether or not to seek NATO membership "within weeks".
"I think it will happen quite fast. Within weeks, not within months", Marin said.
