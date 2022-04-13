https://sputniknews.com/20220413/swedish-pm-reportedly-poised-to-apply-for-nato-membership-in-june-1094730694.html

Swedish PM Reportedly Poised to Apply for NATO Membership in June

Swedish PM Reportedly Poised to Apply for NATO Membership in June

The heads of the Swedish and Finnish governments are meeting on 13 April to discuss changes to the European security landscape. According to Prime Minister of... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-13T10:14+0000

2022-04-13T10:14+0000

2022-04-13T10:54+0000

sweden

europe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0d/1094732384_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_980f6709ebf1bfbec9f19e4cccae70b9.jpg

Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson is planning to file an application for her country to join NATO in June of this year, local newspaper, Svenska Dagbladet, has reported citing sources in Andersson's Social Democratic Party. More specifically, the newspaper believes that the application will be handed over by Andersson on 29 or 30 June during the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain.The decision was made by the Social Democratic Party, the newspaper said. Earlier, another local media outlet, Aftonbladet, said that the party would hold a special meeting of its members on 24 May to discuss the idea of joining NATO.Separately, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced that her country will make the decision on whether or not to seek NATO membership "within weeks".Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

sweden, europe