Sweden Receives Security Guarantees From West as Country Decides on Joining NATO - Reports

Last week, a member of the Swedish Parliament from the Social Democratic Party, Hans Hoff, said that Sweden should receive security guarantees from the US at a time when a decision is being made in Stockholm on the country’s possible entry into NATO.On Monday, the Finnish Iltalehti newspaper reported that the applications of Finland and Sweden to NATO should be submitted on May 16-20. The Swedish newspaper Expressen confirmed this information.Last week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia has warned Sweden and Finland about the consequences of joining NATO.

