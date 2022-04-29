https://sputniknews.com/20220429/germanys-uniper-will-obviously-have-to-pay-for-russian-gas-in-rubles-afd-co-chair-says-1095138436.html

Germany's Uniper Will Obviously Have to Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles, AfD Co-Chair Says

Germany's Uniper Will Obviously Have to Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles, AfD Co-Chair Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German energy company Uniper will obviously have to pay for the next supply of Russian gas in rubles, Tino Chrupalla, the co-chairman of the... 29.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-29T05:55+0000

2022-04-29T05:55+0000

2022-04-29T05:55+0000

germany

russia

alternative for germany (afd)

gas

rubles

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101987/78/1019877879_0:143:3133:1905_1920x0_80_0_0_b78ad7654c84a9c7e1b0c944433c4c2c.jpg

The company said earlier this week that it does not consider the new scheme of payment for Russian gas in rubles as contradicting anti-Russian sanctions, adding that such payment is possible. According to Uniper, the nearest payment should take place in late May.At the same time, the politician noted that such a balance will be impossible to maintain in the long term.Back in March, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree mandating that payments for natural gas must be made in rubles. It requires importers to deposit their payments in euros and dollars in accounts at Gazprombank, which had already been sanctioned by some of those states.The step came as a response to sanctions, including the freezing of Russian assets by the US and other Western countries, imposed against Moscow following the start of the special military operation in Ukraine.

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

germany, russia, alternative for germany (afd), gas, rubles