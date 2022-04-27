https://sputniknews.com/20220427/kremlin-payment-for-russian-gas-in-rubles-will-be-basis-for-resumption-of-exports-1095096700.html

Kremlin: Payment for Russian Gas in Rubles Will Be Basis for Resumption of Exports

Kremlin: Payment for Russian Gas in Rubles Will Be Basis for Resumption of Exports

Kremlin: Payment for Russian Gas in Rubles Will Be Basis for Resumption of Exports

2022-04-27T10:55+0000

2022-04-27T10:55+0000

2022-04-27T11:51+0000

kremlin

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104212/80/1042128035_0:17:3001:1705_1920x0_80_0_0_87dd837c94bec3d148b30b0ec6cd3583.jpg

Payments in rubles will be the basis for resuming gas exports to Europe, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Wednesday.He stressed that this step was caused by the adverse actions of foreign nations, who have frozen Russian assets abroad, "stealing a considerable part" of Russian reserves.The official also said that the use of rubles in purchases won't affect the price of gas.In the meantime, he also rejected the accusations of European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen of "blackmail" due to the transition to gas payments in rubles.Additionally, he said that president Vladimir Putin has no plans to hold phone conversations on gas issues with EU leaders yet.On 31 March, President Putin signed a decree requiring nations that imposed sanctions against Moscow - i.e. "unfriendly countires" - to pay for Russian gas in rubles. The decree required importers to deposit their payments in euros and dollars in accounts at Gazprombank, which had already been sanctioned by some of those states.

kremlin

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

kremlin, russia