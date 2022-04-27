https://sputniknews.com/20220427/kremlin-payment-for-russian-gas-in-rubles-will-be-basis-for-resumption-of-exports-1095096700.html
10:55 GMT 27.04.2022 (Updated: 11:51 GMT 27.04.2022)
Previously, Moscow suspended gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, since they refused to pay in rubles, and warned that it will reduce transit to third countries if Warsaw and Sofia withdraw gas from the transit flow without authorisation
Payments in rubles will be the basis for resuming gas exports to Europe, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Wednesday.
He stressed that this step was caused by the adverse actions of foreign nations, who have frozen Russian assets abroad, "stealing a considerable part" of Russian reserves.
"As the payment deadline approaches, if some consumers refuse to pay up in accordance with the new system, then the presidential decree [on demanding payment in rubles for gas] will be implemented", Peskov told reporters in response to a question about whether Gazprom would suspend supplies gas to other European countries besides Poland and Bulgaria.
The official also said that the use of rubles in purchases won't affect the price of gas.
In the meantime, he also rejected the accusations of European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen of "blackmail" due to the transition to gas payments in rubles.
"This is not blackmail, Russia has been and remains a reliable supplier of energy resources to its consumers, and Russia remains committed to its contractual obligations", Peskov told reporters.
Additionally, he said that president Vladimir Putin has no plans to hold phone conversations on gas issues with EU leaders yet.
On 31 March, President Putin signed a decree requiring nations that imposed sanctions against Moscow - i.e. "unfriendly countires" - to pay for Russian gas in rubles. The decree required importers to deposit their payments in euros and dollars in accounts at Gazprombank, which had already been sanctioned by some of those states.