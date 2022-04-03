https://sputniknews.com/20220403/ruble-payment-scheme-russia-uses-with-gas-will-be-extended-to-new-groups-of-goods-in-future---1094440515.html
Ruble Payment Scheme Russia Uses With Gas Will Be Extended to New Groups of Goods in Future - Peskov
10:50 GMT 03.04.2022 (Updated: 11:07 GMT 03.04.2022)
Late last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned if gas buyers from "unfriendly" states refuse to pay for fuel in rubles, Moscow would consider it a breach of contract.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that a ruble payment scheme that Russia currently uses with gas would be extended to new groups of goods in the future.
In an interview with the broadcaster Rossiya 1, Peskov said that Russia's European counterparts will pay for gas in the same currency that is indicated in their contracts, but that the final payment will go to the Russian energy giant Gazprom in rubles.
"Thus far, this has been a prototype of the system. But I have no doubt that in the future it will be extended to new groups of goods. And it will occupy more and more space in our foreign trade relations", Peskov stated.