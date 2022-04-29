https://sputniknews.com/20220429/employee-of-us-private-military-company-killed-in-ukraine---reports-1095136304.html
US Private Military Contractor Killed in Ukraine - Report
US Private Military Contractor Killed in Ukraine - Report
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Wily Joseph Cancel, 22, an employee of a US private military company, has been killed in Ukraine, media reported. 29.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-29T02:49+0000
2022-04-29T02:49+0000
2022-04-29T03:03+0000
mercenaries
us
private military contractors
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090079853_0:275:3043:1988_1920x0_80_0_0_5f0c08743493a658aae6f5a3d059de93.jpg
His mother Rebecca Cabrera told the CNN broadcaster that the company had sent him to fight alongside the Ukrainian forces and paid him for that.Cancel flew to Poland on March 12 and soon crossed into Ukraine. According to Cabrera, he was fighting in Ukraine along with people fro different countries.Mercenaries from various countries are arriving in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian military operation in the country.The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that about 7,000 mercenaries from more than 60 countries have arrived in Ukraine since the beginning of the special operation. According to the MFA, among them there are citizens of Poland, the USA, Canada, the UK, Romania, Georgia.
https://sputniknews.com/20220330/ukrainian-embassies-worldwide-continue-recruiting-mercs-head-of-russian-delegation-in-vienna-says-1094328603.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090079853_144:0:2873:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_dc92ae8c93370a77d7c2d0aae32ae189.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
mercenaries, us, private military contractors
US Private Military Contractor Killed in Ukraine - Report
02:49 GMT 29.04.2022 (Updated: 03:03 GMT 29.04.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Wily Joseph Cancel, 22, an employee of a US private military company, has been killed in Ukraine, media reported.
His mother Rebecca Cabrera told the CNN broadcaster that the company had sent him to fight alongside the Ukrainian forces and paid him for that.
"He wanted to go over because he believed in what Ukraine was fighting for, and he wanted to be a part of it to contain it there so it didn't come here, and that maybe our American soldiers wouldn't have to be involved in it," Cabrera told CNN.
Cancel flew to Poland on March 12 and soon crossed into Ukraine. According to Cabrera, he was fighting in Ukraine along with people fro different countries.
Mercenaries from various countries are arriving in Ukraine
amid the ongoing Russian military operation in the country.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that about 7,000 mercenaries from more than 60 countries have arrived in Ukraine since the beginning of the special operation. According to the MFA, among them there are citizens of Poland, the USA, Canada, the UK, Romania, Georgia.