https://sputniknews.com/20220429/employee-of-us-private-military-company-killed-in-ukraine---reports-1095136304.html

US Private Military Contractor Killed in Ukraine - Report

US Private Military Contractor Killed in Ukraine - Report

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Wily Joseph Cancel, 22, an employee of a US private military company, has been killed in Ukraine, media reported. 29.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-29T02:49+0000

2022-04-29T02:49+0000

2022-04-29T03:03+0000

mercenaries

us

private military contractors

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090079853_0:275:3043:1988_1920x0_80_0_0_5f0c08743493a658aae6f5a3d059de93.jpg

His mother Rebecca Cabrera told the CNN broadcaster that the company had sent him to fight alongside the Ukrainian forces and paid him for that.Cancel flew to Poland on March 12 and soon crossed into Ukraine. According to Cabrera, he was fighting in Ukraine along with people fro different countries.Mercenaries from various countries are arriving in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian military operation in the country.The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that about 7,000 mercenaries from more than 60 countries have arrived in Ukraine since the beginning of the special operation. According to the MFA, among them there are citizens of Poland, the USA, Canada, the UK, Romania, Georgia.

https://sputniknews.com/20220330/ukrainian-embassies-worldwide-continue-recruiting-mercs-head-of-russian-delegation-in-vienna-says-1094328603.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

mercenaries, us, private military contractors