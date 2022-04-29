International
https://sputniknews.com/20220429/employee-of-us-private-military-company-killed-in-ukraine---reports-1095136304.html
US Private Military Contractor Killed in Ukraine - Report
US Private Military Contractor Killed in Ukraine - Report
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Wily Joseph Cancel, 22, an employee of a US private military company, has been killed in Ukraine, media reported. 29.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-29T02:49+0000
2022-04-29T03:03+0000
mercenaries
us
private military contractors
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090079853_0:275:3043:1988_1920x0_80_0_0_5f0c08743493a658aae6f5a3d059de93.jpg
His mother Rebecca Cabrera told the CNN broadcaster that the company had sent him to fight alongside the Ukrainian forces and paid him for that.Cancel flew to Poland on March 12 and soon crossed into Ukraine. According to Cabrera, he was fighting in Ukraine along with people fro different countries.Mercenaries from various countries are arriving in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian military operation in the country.The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that about 7,000 mercenaries from more than 60 countries have arrived in Ukraine since the beginning of the special operation. According to the MFA, among them there are citizens of Poland, the USA, Canada, the UK, Romania, Georgia.
https://sputniknews.com/20220330/ukrainian-embassies-worldwide-continue-recruiting-mercs-head-of-russian-delegation-in-vienna-says-1094328603.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090079853_144:0:2873:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_dc92ae8c93370a77d7c2d0aae32ae189.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mercenaries, us, private military contractors

US Private Military Contractor Killed in Ukraine - Report

02:49 GMT 29.04.2022 (Updated: 03:03 GMT 29.04.2022)
© AP Photo / Pavlo PalamarchukSoldiers take part in an exercise at the Yavoriv military training ground, close to Lvov, Western Ukraine, Friday, Sept 24, 2021. Ukraine, the US, and other NATO countries continue joint military drills in Western Ukraine presenting offensive exercises in town-like surroundings with tanks and other military vehicles involved.
Soldiers take part in an exercise at the Yavoriv military training ground, close to Lvov, Western Ukraine, Friday, Sept 24, 2021. Ukraine, the US, and other NATO countries continue joint military drills in Western Ukraine presenting offensive exercises in town-like surroundings with tanks and other military vehicles involved. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2022
© AP Photo / Pavlo Palamarchuk
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Wily Joseph Cancel, 22, an employee of a US private military company, has been killed in Ukraine, media reported.
His mother Rebecca Cabrera told the CNN broadcaster that the company had sent him to fight alongside the Ukrainian forces and paid him for that.
"He wanted to go over because he believed in what Ukraine was fighting for, and he wanted to be a part of it to contain it there so it didn't come here, and that maybe our American soldiers wouldn't have to be involved in it," Cabrera told CNN.
Cancel flew to Poland on March 12 and soon crossed into Ukraine. According to Cabrera, he was fighting in Ukraine along with people fro different countries.
A man carries combat gear as he leaves Poland to fight in Ukraine, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2022
Situation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Embassies Worldwide Continue Recruiting Mercs, Head of Russian Delegation in Vienna Says
30 March, 17:11 GMT
Mercenaries from various countries are arriving in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian military operation in the country.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that about 7,000 mercenaries from more than 60 countries have arrived in Ukraine since the beginning of the special operation. According to the MFA, among them there are citizens of Poland, the USA, Canada, the UK, Romania, Georgia.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала