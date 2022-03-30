International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220330/ukrainian-embassies-worldwide-continue-recruiting-mercs-head-of-russian-delegation-in-vienna-says-1094328603.html
Ukrainian Embassies Worldwide Continue Recruiting Mercs, Head of Russian Delegation in Vienna Says
Ukrainian Embassies Worldwide Continue Recruiting Mercs, Head of Russian Delegation in Vienna Says
The official stressed that Ukraine and the West will be responsible for possible tragic consequences of such recruiting. Moscow has previously warned foreign... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-30T17:11+0000
2022-03-30T17:15+0000
situation in ukraine
ukraine
mercenaries
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1e/1094328705_0:210:3070:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_1703c2efe7b338bed2f3869bcdfc7a6c.jpg
Embassies of Ukraine across the globe have been involved in recruiting foreign mercenaries, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks on military secrity and arms control in Vienna, Konstantin Gavrilov, said. "Another destabilising factor is the influx of foreign mercenaries and terrorists to Ukraine, their number has already reached 6,500 people from 62 countries. Russian troops continue targeted actions to track and destroy them," Gavrilov said at a plenary session of the Forum for Security Cooperation. He added that as a result of strikes with high-precision weapons over the past two weeks, about 600 "soldiers of fortune" have been eliminated, and more than 500 have left the country.However, Ukrainian embassies around the world are actively working to recruit mercenaries in violation of the Vienna Convention of 1961, the official added.Russia has repeatedly warned the West against allowing their citizens to travel to Ukraine as mercenaries. Moscow stressed that anyone firing at Russian troops during the special operation will be considered a valid target.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1e/1094328705_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_febd54bd81754e7411b2a80524b602f4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, mercenaries, russia

Ukrainian Embassies Worldwide Continue Recruiting Mercs, Head of Russian Delegation in Vienna Says

17:11 GMT 30.03.2022 (Updated: 17:15 GMT 30.03.2022)
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberA man carries combat gear as he leaves Poland to fight in Ukraine, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Wednesday, March 2, 2022
A man carries combat gear as he leaves Poland to fight in Ukraine, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2022
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
Subscribe
Telegram US
Telegram India
Telegram Global
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
The official stressed that Ukraine and the West will be responsible for possible tragic consequences of such recruiting. Moscow has previously warned foreign countries against allowing their citizens to take part in Ukraine hostilities, stressing that anyone firing at Russian troops during the special op will be considered a legitimate target.
Embassies of Ukraine across the globe have been involved in recruiting foreign mercenaries, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks on military secrity and arms control in Vienna, Konstantin Gavrilov, said.
"Another destabilising factor is the influx of foreign mercenaries and terrorists to Ukraine, their number has already reached 6,500 people from 62 countries. Russian troops continue targeted actions to track and destroy them," Gavrilov said at a plenary session of the Forum for Security Cooperation. He added that as a result of strikes with high-precision weapons over the past two weeks, about 600 "soldiers of fortune" have been eliminated, and more than 500 have left the country.
However, Ukrainian embassies around the world are actively working to recruit mercenaries in violation of the Vienna Convention of 1961, the official added.
"...In the Middle East, they are working in coordination with Western special services and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). Our Anglo-Saxon colleagues are not deterred by the sad experience of similar experiments in the past. Have they really forgotten about the tragic 9/11 attacks and about terrorist attacks in London and other European capitals? We have repeatedly warned that if radicals in Ukraine and abroad get access to MANPADs and ATGMs this will create a real terrorist threat to the whole of Europe," Gavrilov said.
Russia has repeatedly warned the West against allowing their citizens to travel to Ukraine as mercenaries. Moscow stressed that anyone firing at Russian troops during the special operation will be considered a valid target.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала