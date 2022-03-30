https://sputniknews.com/20220330/ukrainian-embassies-worldwide-continue-recruiting-mercs-head-of-russian-delegation-in-vienna-says-1094328603.html

Ukrainian Embassies Worldwide Continue Recruiting Mercs, Head of Russian Delegation in Vienna Says

Ukrainian Embassies Worldwide Continue Recruiting Mercs, Head of Russian Delegation in Vienna Says

Embassies of Ukraine across the globe have been involved in recruiting foreign mercenaries, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks on military secrity and arms control in Vienna, Konstantin Gavrilov, said. "Another destabilising factor is the influx of foreign mercenaries and terrorists to Ukraine, their number has already reached 6,500 people from 62 countries. Russian troops continue targeted actions to track and destroy them," Gavrilov said at a plenary session of the Forum for Security Cooperation. He added that as a result of strikes with high-precision weapons over the past two weeks, about 600 "soldiers of fortune" have been eliminated, and more than 500 have left the country.However, Ukrainian embassies around the world are actively working to recruit mercenaries in violation of the Vienna Convention of 1961, the official added.Russia has repeatedly warned the West against allowing their citizens to travel to Ukraine as mercenaries. Moscow stressed that anyone firing at Russian troops during the special operation will be considered a valid target.

