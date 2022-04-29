https://sputniknews.com/20220429/afd-leader-says-germany-should-bargain-launch-of-nord-stream-2-for-gas-payments-in-euro-1095142123.html

AfD Leader Says Germany Should Bargain Launch of Nord Stream 2 for Gas Payments in Euro

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany could agree to launching the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in exchange for Russia agreeing to sell gas in euros, Tino Chrupalla, the... 29.04.2022, Sputnik International

He warned about a threat that "a wedge will be driven deeper into the European continent" and the Eurasian trade will be "permanently blocked by sanctions."Nord Stream 2 is a gas pipeline project with a capacity to carry 55 billion cubic meters per year, enabling gas transit from Russia across the Baltic Sea to Germany. Both the United States and Ukraine have strongly objected to the project. Moscow urged Western countries to stop politicizing the launch of Nord Stream 2, arguing that it is a commercial project beneficial to both Russia and the European Union.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, Ukraine's allies, including the EU, rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. Germany ceased the certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, forcing the Swiss-based pipeline operator company Nord Stream 2 AG to file for bankruptcy.Addressing the sanctions and freezing of the Russian assets, Moscow announced that from now on, payments for natural gas must be made in rubles. Russia even suspended gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, since they refused to pay in rubles, and warned that it will reduce transit to third countries if Warsaw and Sofia withdraw gas from the transit flow without authorisation

