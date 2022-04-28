https://sputniknews.com/20220428/swedish-authorities-reject-proposal-for-referendum-on-nato-membership-1095130749.html

Swedish Authorities Reject Proposal for Referendum on NATO Membership

Swedish Authorities Reject Proposal for Referendum on NATO Membership

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Thursday that the Swedish authorities, including Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Moderate... 28.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-28T18:02+0000

2022-04-28T18:02+0000

2022-04-28T18:02+0000

europe

sweden

finland

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1c/1095130722_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4a3c39ca521ee5dbc28dd2e14d1885f2.jpg

"It was a really bad suggestion," Radio Sweden quoted Linde as saying.Linde added that the referendum would polarize the population and provide Russia with the opportunity for disinformation.Debates on NATO membership in Sweden and Finland intensified in the recent months amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Saturday that Helsinki should not delay applying for a NATO membership, adding that it would be good for Finland and Sweden to "synchronize" their stances on the matter. On Monday, Finnish newspaper Iltalehti reported that the applications of Finland and Sweden to NATO should be published in the week starting 16 May. Swedish newspaper Expressen confirmed that information later that day.

https://sputniknews.com/20220425/sweden-receives-security-guarantees-from-west-as-country-decides-on-joining-nato---reports-1095050864.html

sweden

finland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, sweden, finland, nato