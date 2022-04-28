https://sputniknews.com/20220428/poland-denies-plans-to-annex-western-ukraine---interior-ministry-1095132325.html

Poland Denies Plans to Annex Western Ukraine - Interior Ministry

Poland Denies Plans to Annex Western Ukraine - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Stanislaw Zaryn, the spokesman for Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski, on Thursday denied information about Warsaw preparing a plan

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin said that the United States and Poland are planning to establish Warsaw's military and political control over "its historical territories" in Ukraine.He noted that allegations of Poland's plans "to attack western Ukraine have been repeated for several years," adding that Moscow's disinformation campaign "was particularly intensified after the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine."He claimed that the aim of Russia's media campaign is to undermine cooperation between Warsaw and Kiev, "to portray the West as an aggressive entity towards Russia and Poland as a warmonger, who poses a threat for the whole NATO and Europe."On Thursday, soon after Naryshkin made the statement, the Polish authorities announced major military drills and large-scale relocation of the military in the northern and eastern parts of the country. The Polish military said on its website that military convoys will often be seen on highways and roads from May 1, and urged residents not to publish information, photos and videos of troop movements and their whereabouts.

