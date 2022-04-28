https://sputniknews.com/20220428/washington-warsaw-discuss-reunification-of-poland--western-ukraine-russian-foreign-intel-chief-1095121664.html

Washington, Warsaw Discuss 'Reunification' of Poland & Western Ukraine - Russian Foreign Intel Chief

Washington, Warsaw Discuss 'Reunification' of Poland & Western Ukraine - Russian Foreign Intel Chief

Poland is mulling deploying its "peacekeeper forces" in some regions of western Ukraine under the pretext of protecting them from Russia, according to the... 28.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-28T10:17+0000

2022-04-28T10:17+0000

2022-04-28T10:41+0000

ukraine

us

poland

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105580/36/1055803623_0:177:4000:2427_1920x0_80_0_0_0e80c5b3041f8654b3aecb7eb5c87262.jpg

Warsaw and Washington are working on a plan to "reunite" Poland with western Ukraine, according to Russian Foreign Intelligence Service chief Sergey Naryshkin.The first stage of the purported "reunification" could be the deployment of Polish troops in Western Ukraine, he noted. Warsaw could send its military contingents to some regions in Western Ukraine to "protect them from Russian aggression".However, the intelligence official added that the Polish troops will only be deployed in the regions where the risk of clashing with the Russian forces is minimal.Naryshkin said that the preliminary agreements between Warsaw and Washington regarding the matter envisage the "reunification" to go on without a NATO mandate, but with the participation of the states willing to do so. However, Poland has not yet been able to reach any agreement with potential members of the "coalition of the like-minded".

ukraine

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, us, poland