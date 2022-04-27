https://sputniknews.com/20220427/us-reportedly-lifts-restrictions-on-intel-sharing-with-ukraine-amid-action-in-east-south-1095106953.html

US Reportedly Lifts Restrictions on Intel Sharing With Ukraine Amid Action in East, South

US Reportedly Lifts Restrictions on Intel Sharing With Ukraine Amid Action in East, South

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The United States lifted restrictions on intelligence sharing with Ukraine amid increased military action in the country’s southern and... 27.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-27T18:09+0000

2022-04-27T18:09+0000

2022-04-27T18:09+0000

situation in ukraine

us

ukraine

russia

us intelligence

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107650/82/1076508262_0:151:3106:1898_1920x0_80_0_0_892e7c8b1f60dd5a6e8a7accaf5adb5f.jpg

US intelligence chief Avril Haines informed Congress of the lifted restrictions earlier this month following a classified letter from congressman Mike Turner to the Biden administration urging the action, the report said.The increased intelligence sharing is intended to aid Ukraine in its attempts to retake territory in the southern and eastern portions of the country, towards which Russian military officials said their ongoing special operation will be focused, according to the report.Russian President Vladimir Putin cited protection from the actions of the Ukrainian government in the Donbas region as one of the reasons for the special military operation. Over one million refugees from Ukraine and the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics have crossed into Russia since the beginning of the conflict, an emergency services official said.The expanded intelligence cooperation between the US and Ukraine comes alongside the allocation of billions of dollars in military equipment, humanitarian assistance and direct economic aid from Washington to Kiev. However, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said the conflict is not a proxy war between the US and Russia.

https://sputniknews.com/20220308/us-has-no-direct-evidence-of-war-crimes-in-ukraine-defence-intelligence-chief-says-1093697193.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, ukraine, russia, us intelligence