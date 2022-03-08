https://sputniknews.com/20220308/us-has-no-direct-evidence-of-war-crimes-in-ukraine-defence-intelligence-chief-says-1093697193.html

US Has No Direct Evidence of War Crimes in Ukraine, Defence Intelligence Chief Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has no direct evidence of war crimes in Ukraine besides what is seen on social media, Defence Intelligence Agency... 08.03.2022, Sputnik International

"I don’t know if we have direct evidence besides what we see on social media," Berrier said during a congressional hearing.German Public Prosecutor General Peter Frank has launched an investigation into alleged war crimes in Ukraine, Der Spiegel reported on Tuesday, citing judiciary sources.Last month, International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan announced his decision to open an investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine. Later, Khan said that an advance team of ICC experts had departed for the country.Lets stay in touch no matter what. Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

