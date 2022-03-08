International
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
US Has No Direct Evidence of War Crimes in Ukraine, Defence Intelligence Chief Says
US Has No Direct Evidence of War Crimes in Ukraine, Defence Intelligence Chief Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has no direct evidence of war crimes in Ukraine besides what is seen on social media, Defence Intelligence Agency... 08.03.2022, Sputnik International
"I don't know if we have direct evidence besides what we see on social media," Berrier said during a congressional hearing.

German Public Prosecutor General Peter Frank has launched an investigation into alleged war crimes in Ukraine, Der Spiegel reported on Tuesday, citing judiciary sources.

Last month, International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan announced his decision to open an investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine. Later, Khan said that an advance team of ICC experts had departed for the country.
US Has No Direct Evidence of War Crimes in Ukraine, Defence Intelligence Chief Says

18:36 GMT 08.03.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has no direct evidence of war crimes in Ukraine besides what is seen on social media, Defence Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier said on Tuesday.
"I don’t know if we have direct evidence besides what we see on social media," Berrier said during a congressional hearing.
German Public Prosecutor General Peter Frank has launched an investigation into alleged war crimes in Ukraine, Der Spiegel reported on Tuesday, citing judiciary sources.
Last month, International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan announced his decision to open an investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine. Later, Khan said that an advance team of ICC experts had departed for the country.
