Russian MoD Warns West That Kiev Plans to Spread 'Bloody Fakes' About Russian 'Atrocities' Soon

Moscow repeatedly rejected Kiev's past accusations of war crimes, including the claims of mass killings of civilians in Bucha. Russia, in turn, is collecting...

The Russian Defence Ministry has issued a warning to western countries that Ukraine is planning to stage a fake news report about the shelling of the city of Lisichansk that allegedly led to deaths of civilians, when in fact the city was accidently shelled by Ukrainian forces.The ministry said that after the 57th motorized infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled Lisichansk, the bureau of information and psychological operations of the Ukrainian forces decided to invite the Ukrainian and western media to the site in an attempt to blame Russia for the strike.According to the defence ministry's information, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are moving damaged military vehicles and bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers dressed in civilian clothing to the city's central market.

