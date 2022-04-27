https://sputniknews.com/20220427/russian-mod-warns-west-that-kiev-plans-to-spread-bloody-fakes-about-russian-atrocities-soon-1095107693.html
The Russian Defence Ministry has issued a warning to western countries that Ukraine is planning to stage a fake news report about the shelling of the city of Lisichansk that allegedly led to deaths of civilians, when in fact the city was accidently shelled by Ukrainian forces.The ministry said that after the 57th motorized infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled Lisichansk, the bureau of information and psychological operations of the Ukrainian forces decided to invite the Ukrainian and western media to the site in an attempt to blame Russia for the strike.According to the defence ministry's information, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are moving damaged military vehicles and bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers dressed in civilian clothing to the city's central market.
russia, world
18:36 GMT 27.04.2022 (Updated: 18:55 GMT 27.04.2022)
Moscow repeatedly rejected Kiev's past accusations of war crimes, including the claims of mass killings of civilians in Bucha. Russia, in turn, is collecting evidence of war crimes committed by the Ukrainian military, such as unprovoked killings of captured Russian servicemen.
The Russian Defence Ministry has issued a warning to western countries that Ukraine is planning to stage a fake news report about the shelling of the city of Lisichansk that allegedly led to deaths of civilians, when in fact the city was accidently shelled by Ukrainian forces.
"We warn the so-called civilized West in advance that this and other similar bloody fakes, orchestrated by the Kiev authorities, about the alleged 'Russian atrocities' are planned to be widely spread in the media and across Internet in the near future", the ministry said.
The ministry said that after the 57th motorized infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled Lisichansk, the bureau of information and psychological operations of the Ukrainian forces decided to invite the Ukrainian and western media to the site in an attempt to blame Russia for the strike.
According to the defence ministry's information, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are moving damaged military vehicles and bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers dressed in civilian clothing to the city's central market.
"Such actions of the Ukrainian authorities, once again, demonstrate their inhuman attitude towards the people of Ukraine and indicate the complete disregard for all norms of morality and international humanitarian law".