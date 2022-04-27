Putin Vows Swift Retaliatory Strikes If Anyone Intervenes in Ukraine Posing Strategic Threat

https://sputniknews.com/20220427/putin-vows-swift-retaliatory-strikes-in-case-of-foreign-threats-or-intervention-in-ukraine-1095102165.html
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned foreign countries against trying to intervene in the conflict in Ukraine and posing strategic threats for Russia, vowing that Moscow will respond with swift strikes otherwise.
13:49 GMT 27.04.2022 (Updated: 14:05 GMT 27.04.2022)
Russia has also repeatedly condemned foreign shipments of weapons to Ukraine, arguing that it prolongs the conflict. The Kremlin accused western countries of turning Ukraine into a front for its attempts to undermine Russia and of willingness to fight until the "last Ukrainian standing".
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned foreign countries against trying to intervene in the conflict in Ukraine and posing strategic threats for Russia, vowing that Moscow will respond with swift strikes otherwise.