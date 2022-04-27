Putin Vows Swift Retaliatory Strikes If Anyone Intervenes in Ukraine Posing Strategic Threat

International
BREAKING: Putin Vows Swift Retaliatory Strikes If Someone Intervenes in Ukraine Conflict, Starts Posing Threat
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned foreign countries against trying to intervene in the conflict in Ukraine and posing strategic threats for Russia, vowing that Moscow will respond with swift strikes otherwise.
13:49 GMT 27.04.2022 (Updated: 14:05 GMT 27.04.2022)
Russia has also repeatedly condemned foreign shipments of weapons to Ukraine, arguing that it prolongs the conflict. The Kremlin accused western countries of turning Ukraine into a front for its attempts to undermine Russia and of willingness to fight until the "last Ukrainian standing".
