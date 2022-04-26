https://sputniknews.com/20220426/putin-to-guterres-russia-hopes-agreement-with-ukraine-along-diplomatic-track-possible-1095077796.html

Putin to Guterres: Russia Hopes Agreement With Ukraine Along Diplomatic Track Possible

The United Nations General Secretary travelled to Moscow on Tuesday to meet with Russian officials including President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov. The... 26.04.2022, Sputnik International

Russia has not turned away from negotiations with Ukraine and continues to hope that agreements can be reached, President Vladimir Putin has said."Notwithstanding the fact that the military operation is underway, we still hope that we will be able to reach agreements on the diplomatic track as well. We are holding talks, we are not giving up on them," Putin said, speaking to UN chief Antonio Guterres on Tuesday.

