Putin to Guterres: Russia Hopes Agreement With Ukraine Along Diplomatic Track Possible
Russian President Putin, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Hold Meeting in Moscow
Russian President Putin, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Hold Meeting in Moscow
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Russia on Tuesday to meet with President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hold talks in Moscow.The situation in Ukraine will probably be the main focus of discussions in Moscow, which Guterres reached after visiting Ankara, Turkey, where he was holding talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday.After meeting with Putin and Lavrov, Guterres will then travel to Kiev to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba as well as with the staff of various United Nations agencies.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Russian President Putin, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Hold Meeting in Moscow

16:42 GMT 26.04.2022
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Russia on Tuesday to meet with President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hold talks in Moscow.
The situation in Ukraine will probably be the main focus of discussions in Moscow, which Guterres reached after visiting Ankara, Turkey, where he was holding talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday.
After meeting with Putin and Lavrov, Guterres will then travel to Kiev to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba as well as with the staff of various United Nations agencies.
