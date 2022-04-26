https://sputniknews.com/20220426/russian-president-putin-un-secretary-general-antonio-guterres-hold-meeting-in-moscow--1095059833.html
Russian President Putin, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Hold Meeting in Moscow
Russian President Putin, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Hold Meeting in Moscow
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Russia on Tuesday to meet with President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. 26.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-26T16:42+0000
2022-04-26T16:42+0000
2022-04-26T16:42+0000
russia
world
antonio guterres
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1a/1095073994_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_76a6f00324192c30466da3b4fe4f2c4a.jpg
Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hold talks in Moscow.The situation in Ukraine will probably be the main focus of discussions in Moscow, which Guterres reached after visiting Ankara, Turkey, where he was holding talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday.After meeting with Putin and Lavrov, Guterres will then travel to Kiev to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba as well as with the staff of various United Nations agencies.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1a/1095073994_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_934ef3f263b9f341308c8f2831139537.jpg
Putin and Guterres hold meeting in Moscow
Putin and Guterres hold meeting in Moscow
2022-04-26T16:42+0000
true
PT25M00S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, world, antonio guterres, vladimir putin, видео
Russian President Putin, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Hold Meeting in Moscow
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Russia on Tuesday to meet with President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hold talks in Moscow.
The situation in Ukraine will probably be the main focus of discussions in Moscow, which Guterres reached after visiting Ankara, Turkey, where he was holding talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday.
After meeting with Putin and Lavrov, Guterres will then travel to Kiev to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba as well as with the staff of various United Nations agencies.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!