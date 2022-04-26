https://sputniknews.com/20220426/russian-president-putin-un-secretary-general-antonio-guterres-hold-meeting-in-moscow--1095059833.html

Russian President Putin, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Hold Meeting in Moscow

Russian President Putin, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Hold Meeting in Moscow

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Russia on Tuesday to meet with President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. 26.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-26T16:42+0000

2022-04-26T16:42+0000

2022-04-26T16:42+0000

russia

world

antonio guterres

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1a/1095073994_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_76a6f00324192c30466da3b4fe4f2c4a.jpg

Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hold talks in Moscow.The situation in Ukraine will probably be the main focus of discussions in Moscow, which Guterres reached after visiting Ankara, Turkey, where he was holding talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday.After meeting with Putin and Lavrov, Guterres will then travel to Kiev to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba as well as with the staff of various United Nations agencies.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin and Guterres hold meeting in Moscow Putin and Guterres hold meeting in Moscow 2022-04-26T16:42+0000 true PT25M00S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, world, antonio guterres, vladimir putin, видео