LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Shelling Kills Woman in Donetsk's Petrovskyi District - Mayor

Russian armed forces, as well as the DPR and LPR militias continue to advance amid the special operation in Ukraine.
Azovstal remains the last stronghold of Ukrainian nationalists in Mariupol, including members of the infamous Azov regiment. The Donetsk People's Republic authorities said they estimate at least 400 Ukrainian troops are at the plant, including an unspecified number of foreign mercenaries. The Russian military repeatedly asked them to lay down their arms and surrender.
Last week, Putin ordered stopping any attempts by the Russian military to capture the plant in order to avoid potential losses.
