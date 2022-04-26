International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220426/live-updates-ukrainian-shelling-kills-woman-in-donetsks-petrovskyi-district---mayor-1095059556.html
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Shelling Kills Woman in Donetsk's Petrovskyi District - Mayor
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Shelling Kills Woman in Donetsk's Petrovskyi District - Mayor
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help against... 26.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-26T08:19+0000
2022-04-26T08:19+0000
situation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1e/1094319189_0:18:2889:1643_1920x0_80_0_0_c3995a17cf6bd5daeb71b959d668b899.jpg
ukraine
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1e/1094319189_79:0:2810:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4827ed3f81af12ecc6dc86ce20eb9f38.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations eliminate the consequences of a recent shelling in Donetsk, Donetsk People's Republic - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Shelling Kills Woman in Donetsk's Petrovskyi District - Mayor

08:19 GMT 26.04.2022
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian forces.
Russian armed forces, as well as the DPR and LPR militias continue to advance amid the special operation in Ukraine.
Azovstal remains the last stronghold of Ukrainian nationalists in Mariupol, including members of the infamous Azov regiment. The Donetsk People's Republic authorities said they estimate at least 400 Ukrainian troops are at the plant, including an unspecified number of foreign mercenaries. The Russian military repeatedly asked them to lay down their arms and surrender.
Last week, Putin ordered stopping any attempts by the Russian military to capture the plant in order to avoid potential losses.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
New firstOld first
09:25 GMT 26.04.2022
Germany to Cooperate With Poland on Diversifying Routes of EU Oil Imports
Germany intends to strengthen oil cooperation with Poland to ensure stable energy supply regardless of Russian imports through the creation of alternative supply routes, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said.

"Germany and Poland want to intensify oil cooperation so that stable energy supply regardless of Russian oil imports is feasible as soon as possible," Habeck told the Rheinische Post newspaper, adding that this would require creating "alternative routes."

The German minister will be visiting Warsaw on Tuesday, where he is scheduled to meet with Polish Minister of Climate and Environment Anna Moskwa.

On 19 April, the CEO of German energy company E.ON Leonhard Birnbaum said that an immediate embargo on gas supplies from Russia would be painful for both Germany and the whole of the European Union, and could result in a split within the bloc, as some countries are more dependent on Russian energy imports than others.

In February, Berlin announced plans to end its dependence on Russian gas by 2024.
08:53 GMT 26.04.2022
Ukraine Has Potential to Create Chemical Weapons - Russian Envoy to OPCW
Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Alexander Shulgin said on Tuesday that Ukraine has a potential to create chemical weapons.

"When Ukraine joined the chemical convention, it did not declare the presence of chemical weapons on its territory, but I think that, one way or another, the Ukrainians will play this card, I already spoke about encroachments regarding chemical provocations against our country," Shulgin said during a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya information agency, adding that Kiev has potential, including "chemical industry."
08:43 GMT 26.04.2022
UK Scales Up Humanitarian Support of Ukraine by Sending Aid to Health Facilities
The UK government announced on Tuesday reinforcing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine by donating more ambulances, fire engines, funding for physicians’ training and life-saving medical supplies for Ukrainian health facilities amid ongoing hostilities in the country.

"We have all been appalled by the abhorrent images of hospitals deliberately targeted by Russia since the invasion began over two months ago. The new ambulances, fire engines and funding for health experts announced today will better equip the Ukrainian people to deliver vital health care and save lives," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was quoted as saying in the statement.

In the coming days, the United Kingdom will send Ukraine 22 new ambulances equipped with paramedic kits and medical grab bags, the statement said, specifying that "this is in direct response to a request from the Ukrainian government."

Another two convoys with over 40 fire engines carrying thousands of pieces of rescue equipment, including 300 fire hoses and nearly 10,000 pieces of protective clothing have already arrived in the country, the statement read, adding that it is the largest firefighting contingent ever donated by the UK.
08:22 GMT 26.04.2022
Poland Imposes Sanctions Against Gazprom, Novatek, Other Companies and Individuals From Russia, Belarus - Interior Ministry
Poland has imposed its own sanctions against Gazprom, Novatek, Akron and other companies and individuals from Russia and Belarus, Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Tuesday.

"The list includes such enterprises as Gazprom, which was sanctioned as part of the activities of EuroPolGaz, such enterprises as Akron and the Russian oligarch Viatcheslav Kantor, who owns about 20% in the Polish company Azoty, all enterprises that supplied Poland with Russian coal and coal from Donbas, companies such as Novatek, PhosAgro, also on the list are oligarchs associated with [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko regime, Beloil," Kaminski told reporters.
In total, Poland has imposed sanctions against 35 companies and 15 individuals who "work on the territory" of the country.
08:21 GMT 26.04.2022
Ukrainian Shelling Kills Woman in Donetsk's Petrovskyi District - Mayor
A civilian woman was killed as a result of a morning shelling of the Petrovskyi district of the city of Donetsk by Ukrainian troops, Donetsk Mayor Aleksey Kulemzin said on Tuesday.

"A civilian — a woman born in 1956 — was killed on Heroiv Miusa street, 8, as a result of the morning shelling of the Petrovskyi district by Ukrainian effaceurs," Kulemzin said on Telegram.

Earlier in the day, the authorities of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said that Ukrainian troops had shelled the Petrovskyi district of Donetsk with 122 mm shells at 7:05 a.m. local time (04:05 GMT).

The Petrovskyi district of Donetsk is located on the westernmost edge of the DPR capital. The area has been regularly shelled by the Ukrainian military since 2014, when the DPR declared its independence from Kiev.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала