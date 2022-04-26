LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Shelling Kills Woman in Donetsk's Petrovskyi District - Mayor

UK Scales Up Humanitarian Support of Ukraine by Sending Aid to Health Facilities

The UK government announced on Tuesday reinforcing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine by donating more ambulances, fire engines, funding for physicians’ training and life-saving medical supplies for Ukrainian health facilities amid ongoing hostilities in the country.



"We have all been appalled by the abhorrent images of hospitals deliberately targeted by Russia since the invasion began over two months ago. The new ambulances, fire engines and funding for health experts announced today will better equip the Ukrainian people to deliver vital health care and save lives," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was quoted as saying in the statement.



In the coming days, the United Kingdom will send Ukraine 22 new ambulances equipped with paramedic kits and medical grab bags, the statement said, specifying that "this is in direct response to a request from the Ukrainian government."



Another two convoys with over 40 fire engines carrying thousands of pieces of rescue equipment, including 300 fire hoses and nearly 10,000 pieces of protective clothing have already arrived in the country, the statement read, adding that it is the largest firefighting contingent ever donated by the UK.