https://sputniknews.com/20220427/ahole-who-looks-like-st-hunter-biden-scorned-bill-clinton-in-2016-emails-reveal--1095102574.html

‘A**Hole’ Who ‘Looks Like S**t’: Hunter Biden Scorned Bill Clinton in 2016, Emails Reveal

‘A**Hole’ Who ‘Looks Like S**t’: Hunter Biden Scorned Bill Clinton in 2016, Emails Reveal

Hunter Biden is currently under investigation on suspicion of tax fraud, money laundering and violation of foreign lobbying laws. The First Son earlier... 27.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-27T15:33+0000

2022-04-27T15:33+0000

2022-04-27T15:33+0000

us

bill clinton

joe biden

hunter biden

laptop

bill

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107943/93/1079439304_0:263:2048:1415_1920x0_80_0_0_92521e76d786c99e4defd6a0997700c3.jpg

Hunter Biden had harsh words for former US President Bill Clinton and his aides the 2015-2016 email exchange with his long-time business partner Eric Schwerin and Delaware’s now-chief deputy attorney general, Alexander Mackler, Fox News reports.In the 8 April 2016 exchange obtained by the US broadcaster, Schwerin shared a video clip of Bill Clinton in an email thread with Hunter Biden and Mackler, who was deputy counsel to Vice President Joe Biden at the time.The clip showed the 42nd president locking horns with Black Lives Matter protesters during a 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign event in Philadelphia, in which he said the tougher sentencing provisions in the 1994 crime bill, dubbed the Clinton Crime Bill, were pushed by then-Senator Joe Biden.The day after Bill Clinton appeared to blame Joe Biden for the stricter sentencing provisions in the bill, Schwerin sent the clip to Hunter Biden and Mackler — who was deputy counsel to Biden in 2016.The March 2015 email exchange with Mackler saw the younger Biden chastise the Clintons’ inner circle, including long-time Bill Clinton confidante Doug Band and former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin. The two came under fire for taking government salaries while simultaneously working in the private sector.The emails were made public amid a federal investigation into Hunter Biden’s alleged violations of the federal tax code, money laundering and illegal foreign lobbying.The probe is specifically looking into the story of Hunter Biden's so­-called “laptop from hell”, first revealed in a bombshell New York Post (NYP) article from October 2020. The newspaper exposed alleged corruption by the former vice president's son and Joe Biden's apparent involvement in Hunter's business dealings.The laptop was reportedly abandoned by Hunter Biden at a Delaware repair shop in April 2019. The younger Biden recently said that the laptop could have "absolutely" belonged to him, but added that he had never taken the device to an IT store.The president has repeatedly denied that he had any knowledge of his son's work and financial gains.Former US Attorney General William Barr claimed after the release of the New York Times’ article last month confirming the authenticity of the emails that Joe Biden "lied to the American people" during a presidential debate when he called the NYP's exposure of Hunter's emails "a Russian plant".

https://sputniknews.com/20220329/congressman-says-its-shocking-fbi-cyber-boss-cant-locate-hunters-laptop-seized-3-years-ago-1094306303.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us, bill clinton, joe biden, hunter biden, laptop, bill