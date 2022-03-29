International
https://sputniknews.com/20220329/congressman-says-its-shocking-fbi-cyber-boss-cant-locate-hunters-laptop-seized-3-years-ago-1094306303.html
Congressman Says It's 'Shocking' FBI Cyber Boss 'Can't Locate' Hunter's Laptop Seized 3 Years Ago
Congressman Says It's 'Shocking' FBI Cyber Boss 'Can't Locate' Hunter's Laptop Seized 3 Years Ago
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - FBI Assistant Director for Cyber Bryan Vorndran's claim of ignorance about the location of Hunter Biden's laptop was "astonishing," US... 29.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-29T22:17+0000
2022-03-29T22:17+0000
matt gaetz
fbi
laptop
hunter biden
corruption
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/01/1082505950_0:0:3269:1838_1920x0_80_0_0_95ecdea4a0d68ec76c884a26442e9546.jpg
"[Vorndran said he did not] have any information about the Hunter Biden laptop” even though the FBI had seized it from a repair shop in Delaware, the state his father President Joe Biden represented in the US Senate for 30 years, in December 2019. "I don't know where Hunter Biden's laptop is," Gaetz said on Tuesday. Hunter Biden has had extensive non-transparent business dealings in Ukraine.Gaetz however refused to accept Vorndran's claim of ignorance and pressed the issue on him."That is astonishing, you can't locate a laptop that was given to you three years ago: That is shocking. ...That is astonishing to me. You are the Assistant Director of FBI Cyber. I want to know where Hunter Biden's laptop is."“So, will you commit to give us a briefing as the assistant director of FBI cyber as to where the laptop is, whether or not it’s a point of vulnerability, whether or not the American people should wonder whether or not the first family is compromised?” Gaetz asked.However, committee chairman Congressman Jerrold Nadler, a leader in the effort to topple President Donald Trump by accusing him of collusion with Russia, effectively shut down Gaetz's efforts to press the issue, US media reported earlier in the day.
https://sputniknews.com/20220329/new-bill-seeks-to-strip-us-intel-officials-of-clearance-for-doubting-biden-son-laptop-saga-1094302873.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/01/1082505950_394:0:2845:1838_1920x0_80_0_0_dc46b91770802500a268ddbb6b5d6b84.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
matt gaetz, fbi, laptop, hunter biden, corruption, ukraine

Congressman Says It's 'Shocking' FBI Cyber Boss 'Can't Locate' Hunter's Laptop Seized 3 Years Ago

22:17 GMT 29.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / -(FILES) In this file photo video grab made on August 20, 2020 from the online broadcast of the Democratic National Convention, being held virtually amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, shows former vice-president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden speaking during the last day of the convention.
(FILES) In this file photo video grab made on August 20, 2020 from the online broadcast of the Democratic National Convention, being held virtually amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, shows former vice-president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden speaking during the last day of the convention. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / -
Subscribe
Telegram US
Telegram India
Telegram Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - FBI Assistant Director for Cyber Bryan Vorndran's claim of ignorance about the location of Hunter Biden's laptop was "astonishing," US Congressman Matt Gaetz said at a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee.
"[Vorndran said he did not] have any information about the Hunter Biden laptop” even though the FBI had seized it from a repair shop in Delaware, the state his father President Joe Biden represented in the US Senate for 30 years, in December 2019. "I don't know where Hunter Biden's laptop is," Gaetz said on Tuesday. Hunter Biden has had extensive non-transparent business dealings in Ukraine.
Gaetz however refused to accept Vorndran's claim of ignorance and pressed the issue on him.
"That is astonishing, you can't locate a laptop that was given to you three years ago: That is shocking. ...That is astonishing to me. You are the Assistant Director of FBI Cyber. I want to know where Hunter Biden's laptop is."
Vorndran claimed it was not in the realm of his responsibilities to answer Gaetz's questions. But the congressman replied, "I would think you would know this one." Hunter Biden's laptop might contain details of his business details with Ukraine and the Chinese, raising the risk it could fall into Russian hands and compromise him, the congressman said.
A view of the U.S. Capitol, silhouetted by an umbrella during a storm on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 17, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2022
New Bill Seeks to Strip US Intel Officials of Clearance for Doubting Biden Son Laptop Saga
19:41 GMT
“So, will you commit to give us a briefing as the assistant director of FBI cyber as to where the laptop is, whether or not it’s a point of vulnerability, whether or not the American people should wonder whether or not the first family is compromised?” Gaetz asked.
However, committee chairman Congressman Jerrold Nadler, a leader in the effort to topple President Donald Trump by accusing him of collusion with Russia, effectively shut down Gaetz's efforts to press the issue, US media reported earlier in the day.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала