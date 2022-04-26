https://sputniknews.com/20220426/us-ag-justice-dept-would-support-legislation-allowing-seized-russian-assets-to-be-given-to-ukraine-1095073686.html
US AG: Justice Dept Would Support Legislation Allowing Seized Russian Assets to Be Given to Ukraine
US AG: Justice Dept Would Support Legislation Allowing Seized Russian Assets to Be Given to Ukraine
US Attorney General Merrick Garland has announced that the US Justice Department would support a legislation allowing the United States government to use the...
2022-04-26T14:28+0000
2022-04-26T14:28+0000
2022-04-26T14:48+0000
US Attorney General Merrick Garland has announced that the US Justice Department would support a legislation allowing the United States government to use the funds obtained from seized Russian assets to aid Ukraine."We would support legislation that would allow some of that money to go directly to Ukraine," Garland said during a congressional hearing on Tuesday.
US AG: Justice Dept Would Support Legislation Allowing Seized Russian Assets to Be Given to Ukraine
14:28 GMT 26.04.2022 (Updated: 14:48 GMT 26.04.2022)
Being updated
US Attorney General Merrick Garland has announced that the US Justice Department would support a legislation allowing the United States government to use the funds obtained from seized Russian assets to aid Ukraine.
"We would support legislation that would allow some of that money to go directly to Ukraine," Garland said during a congressional hearing on Tuesday.