US AG: Justice Dept Would Support Legislation Allowing Seized Russian Assets to Be Given to Ukraine

26.04.2022

US Attorney General Merrick Garland has announced that the US Justice Department would support a legislation allowing the United States government to use the funds obtained from seized Russian assets to aid Ukraine."We would support legislation that would allow some of that money to go directly to Ukraine," Garland said during a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

