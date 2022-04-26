US AG: Justice Dept Would Support Legislation Allowing Seized Russian Assets to Be Given to Ukraine

International
BREAKING: Justice Dept Would Support Legislation Allowing Seized Russian Assets to Be Given to Ukraine, US Attorney General Says
US Attorney General Merrick Garland has announced that the US Justice Department would support a legislation allowing the United States government to use the... 26.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-26T14:28+0000
2022-04-26T14:48+0000
us
ukraine
russia
US Attorney General Merrick Garland has announced that the US Justice Department would support a legislation allowing the United States government to use the funds obtained from seized Russian assets to aid Ukraine."We would support legislation that would allow some of that money to go directly to Ukraine," Garland said during a congressional hearing on Tuesday.
us, ukraine, russia

14:28 GMT 26.04.2022 (Updated: 14:48 GMT 26.04.2022)
