https://sputniknews.com/20220425/white-house-says-not-in-position-to-put-limit-on-assistance-sent-to-ukraine-1095051784.html

White House Says Not in Position to Put Limit on Assistance Sent to Ukraine

White House Says Not in Position to Put Limit on Assistance Sent to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House Jen Psaki said the Biden administration is not in a position to discuss imposing a limit on the amount of assistance the... 25.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-25T21:51+0000

2022-04-25T21:51+0000

2022-04-25T21:51+0000

ukraine

jen psaki

joe biden

arms deliveries

howitzers

military assistance

weapons

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095051708_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e9443d29d8ed7cd8d2c2e942cda54706.jpg

"I'm not in a position to put a cap on it at this point in time," Psaki said during a press briefing on Monday.The United States has provided more than $5 billion to Ukraine in the form of military, humanitarian, and economic assistance since Russia launched its special military operation in the neighboring country.On Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that the United States will provide $713 million in foreign military aid to Ukraine and over a dozen of other countries will purchase new weapons to compensate for the arms they provided to Ukraine. Some $322 million in military assistance will be allocated to Ukraine from this package.Blinken said US support for Ukraine going forward will continue until they see a final success in the fight against Russia.On Thursday, Biden announced that the United States is providing Ukraine with another $800 million security aid package. The Defense Department said the new US security aid package would include 72 Howitzers, 144,000 of artillery rounds, more than 121 Phoenix tactical drones as well as parts and other equipment.

https://sputniknews.com/20220424/uk-sending-20-howitzers-tens-of-thousands-of-shells-to-ukraine-to-crush-putin-tabloid-says-1095014992.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, jen psaki, joe biden, arms deliveries, howitzers, military assistance, weapons