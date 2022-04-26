https://sputniknews.com/20220426/fbi-director-says-violence-against-police-being-ignored-as-officer-murder-rates-double-1095053964.html

FBI Director Says Violence Against Police Being Ignored as Officer Murder Rates Double

FBI Director Says Violence Against Police Being Ignored as Officer Murder Rates Double

The latest figures showed that 101 members of police units across the United States have been shot in the line of duty in 2022 as of April 1, with 17 of them... 26.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-26T00:22+0000

2022-04-26T00:22+0000

2022-04-26T00:22+0000

us

us police

violence escalation

murder rate

gun violence

christopher wray

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1a/1095054719_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6f5a6a0ccb0f34a2cba904238383e3e4.jpg

The increase in violence against police officers far outstrips the rise in general violent crime, rising 59 percent in 2021, FBI Director Christopher Wray told CBS News’ 60 Minutes on Sunday.Wray hasn’t specified the exact percentage of the officers, killed specifically in police raids, but noted that many of the 73 deadly wounded were killed in ambushes or while out on patrol simply for being a police officer.“​​Wearing the badge shouldn’t make you a target,” he said.Commenting on the 29 percent increase in the overall murder rate, which accounts for nearly 5,000 people, the FBI director noted that the coronavirus pandemic has also contributed to the high violence rates.According to a report by the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), issued earlier this month, 101 officers received gunshot wounds in the line of duty from January to April 1 this year, and 17 of them were killed. This is a 43 percent increase compared to the number of officers shot during the same period last year and a 63 percent increase compared to 2020.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

us, us police, violence escalation, murder rate, gun violence, christopher wray