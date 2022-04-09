https://sputniknews.com/20220409/george-soros-his-daughter-give-financial-backing-to-those-who-back-defunding-police-in-us---media-1094623244.html
George Soros, His Daughter Give Financial Backing to Those Who Back Defunding Police in US - Media
Famous billionaire and philanthropist George Soros and his daughter Andrea Soros Colombel are financing a joint fundraising committee and a PAC that support politicians in the United States who back the effort to defund the police, Fox News reports.According to the media outlet, the joint fundraising venture in question, “Lead the Way 2022”, “includes the Way to Lead PAC, Missouri Rep. Cori Bush's campaign committee, and the campaigns of the 12 other progressive politicians attempting to enter Congress”.Lead the Way 2022, as the media outlet points out, has provided nearly $40,000 to US House Rep. Cori Bush’s campaign, with the congresswoman being an “outspoken proponent of police defunding”.The fundraising venture also reportedly provided money to other candidates who support defunding the police.George Soros has also provided funding to groups that support police reforms from the Open Society Foundations he founded and chairs, “including $4.5 million to a dark money hub used by far-left activists pushing to dismantle the police”, the media outlet notes, adding that Andrea Soros Colombel sits on both the global and the US boards of the Open Society Foundations.
