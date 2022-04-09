George Soros, His Daughter Give Financial Backing to Those Who Back Defunding Police in US - Media

International
Famous billionaire and philanthropist George Soros and his daughter Andrea Soros Colombel are financing a joint fundraising committee and a PAC that support politicians in the United States who back the effort to defund the police, Fox News reports.According to the media outlet, the joint fundraising venture in question, “Lead the Way 2022”, “includes the Way to Lead PAC, Missouri Rep. Cori Bush's campaign committee, and the campaigns of the 12 other progressive politicians attempting to enter Congress”.Lead the Way 2022, as the media outlet points out, has provided nearly $40,000 to US House Rep. Cori Bush’s campaign, with the congresswoman being an “outspoken proponent of police defunding”.The fundraising venture also reportedly provided money to other candidates who support defunding the police.George Soros has also provided funding to groups that support police reforms from the Open Society Foundations he founded and chairs, “including $4.5 million to a dark money hub used by far-left activists pushing to dismantle the police”, the media outlet notes, adding that Andrea Soros Colombel sits on both the global and the US boards of the Open Society Foundations.
15:56 GMT 09.04.2022
George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations listens to the conference after his speech entitled "How to save the European Union" as he attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Council Meeting in Paris, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations listens to the conference after his speech entitled How to save the European Union as he attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Council Meeting in Paris, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
© AP Photo / Francois Mori
Andrei Dergalin
Famous billionaire and philanthropist George Soros and his daughter Andrea Soros Colombel are financing a joint fundraising committee and a PAC that support politicians in the United States who back the effort to defund the police, Fox News reports.
According to the media outlet, the joint fundraising venture in question, “Lead the Way 2022”, “includes the Way to Lead PAC, Missouri Rep. Cori Bush's campaign committee, and the campaigns of the 12 other progressive politicians attempting to enter Congress”.
The financial contributions from Andrea Soros Colombel and her father have reportedly put them among the “top respective backers” of Lead the Way 2022 and Way to Lead for the 2022 elections, as George moved $100,000 from his Democracy PAC to Way to Lead's non-contribution account, while Andrea gave $100,000 to Lead the Way 2022.
Lead the Way 2022, as the media outlet points out, has provided nearly $40,000 to US House Rep. Cori Bush’s campaign, with the congresswoman being an “outspoken proponent of police defunding”.
The fundraising venture also reportedly provided money to other candidates who support defunding the police.
George Soros has also provided funding to groups that support police reforms from the Open Society Foundations he founded and chairs, “including $4.5 million to a dark money hub used by far-left activists pushing to dismantle the police”, the media outlet notes, adding that Andrea Soros Colombel sits on both the global and the US boards of the Open Society Foundations.
