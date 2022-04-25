https://sputniknews.com/20220425/will-smiths-first-public-appearance-since-infamous-oscars-slap-1095024051.html

Will Smith’s First Public Appearance Since Infamous Oscars Slap

Will Smith’s First Public Appearance Since Infamous Oscars Slap

The “King Richard” actor was banned from attending the Oscars for the next ten years starting April 8, after he slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage during... 25.04.2022, Sputnik International

Smith apologized for hitting Rock and said he would “accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”The actor was seen out in public for the first time since the Oscars “slap-gate”. He was photographed after landing in a private airport in Mumbai, dressed casually in a white t-shirt, dark gray shorts and a pair of Nike sneakers. He was all smiles and taking photos with fans after he touched down in the South Asian country.Smith, who won the award for Best Actor the night of the slap, reportedly appeared “happy and relaxed” as he took his time to chat to security members and unloaded his luggage.Smith is reportedly in India to meet spiritual leader Sadhguru, who had met previously with the Smith family in 2020.Will Smith’s daughter Willow said that Sadghuru helped her through an “existential crisis” during his visit with the family.Sadghuru, 65, whose real name is Jaggi Vasudev, owns an ashram in India and started his own non-profit spiritual foundation: the Isha Foundation.Smith’s visit to see his guru may not come as a shocker post-slapgate. Pinkett Smith released a written statement on how the Smith family has been handling the Oscars incident.Since the Oscars controversy, some of Smith’s projects have been put on hold or canceled, including the sequel to his 2017 sci-fi action thriller “Bright” on Netflix. His National Geographic nature series “Pole to Pole,” has also been put on the back burner until fall of 2022.Hollywood insiders are suspecting that slapgate further stressed the Smiths, who have allegedly already been experiencing issues within their marriage. “There have been problems for years, but they’re barely speaking right now,” said one source who is close to the couple.Rock has not publicly responded to the Oscars incident.

