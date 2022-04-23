https://sputniknews.com/20220423/gunmen-attack-irgc-generals-car-kill-bodyguard-reports-say-1094985021.html
Gunmen Attack IRGC General's Car, Kill Bodyguard, Reports Say
Gunmen Attack IRGC General's Car, Kill Bodyguard, Reports Say
Early on Saturday, unidentified gunmen opened fire on a car carrying a general of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). 23.04.2022, Sputnik International
Iranian state media, IRNA, has reported that as a result of an attack on IRGC commander, Brigadier-General Hossein Almassi, his bodyguard Mahmoud Absalom was killed. The general was not hurt during the attack. The attack is said to have occurred near a checkpoint in the provincial capital Zahedan. Authorities have arrested some suspects, but did not identify them, state media said. Mahmoud Absalom was the son of a senior IRGC commander in the region, according to IRNA. he attack coincided with events celebrating the anniversary of IRGC's foundation, as well as the last 10 days of Ramadan.
