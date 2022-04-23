https://sputniknews.com/20220423/gunmen-attack-irgc-generals-car-kill-bodyguard-reports-say-1094985021.html

Gunmen Attack IRGC General's Car, Kill Bodyguard, Reports Say

Gunmen Attack IRGC General's Car, Kill Bodyguard, Reports Say

Early on Saturday, unidentified gunmen opened fire on a car carrying a general of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). 23.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-23T06:48+0000

2022-04-23T06:48+0000

2022-04-23T06:48+0000

middle east

iran

iran’s revolutionary guards (irgc)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107622/58/1076225836_0:52:1000:615_1920x0_80_0_0_5cdcd4f023a07e053f615e47e2674b2f.jpg

Iranian state media, IRNA, has reported that as a result of an attack on IRGC commander, Brigadier-General Hossein Almassi, his bodyguard Mahmoud Absalom was killed. The general was not hurt during the attack. The attack is said to have occurred near a checkpoint in the provincial capital Zahedan. Authorities have arrested some suspects, but did not identify them, state media said. Mahmoud Absalom was the son of a senior IRGC commander in the region, according to IRNA. he attack coincided with events celebrating the anniversary of IRGC's foundation, as well as the last 10 days of Ramadan.

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

middle east, iran, iran’s revolutionary guards (irgc)