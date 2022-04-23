International
Gunmen Attack IRGC General's Car, Kill Bodyguard, Reports Say
Gunmen Attack IRGC General's Car, Kill Bodyguard, Reports Say
Early on Saturday, unidentified gunmen opened fire on a car carrying a general of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). 23.04.2022, Sputnik International
Iranian state media, IRNA, has reported that as a result of an attack on IRGC commander, Brigadier-General Hossein Almassi, his bodyguard Mahmoud Absalom was killed. The general was not hurt during the attack. The attack is said to have occurred near a checkpoint in the provincial capital Zahedan. Authorities have arrested some suspects, but did not identify them, state media said. Mahmoud Absalom was the son of a senior IRGC commander in the region, according to IRNA. he attack coincided with events celebrating the anniversary of IRGC's foundation, as well as the last 10 days of Ramadan.
Gunmen Attack IRGC General's Car, Kill Bodyguard, Reports Say

Early on Saturday, unidentified gunmen opened fire on a car carrying a general of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Iranian state media, IRNA, has reported that as a result of an attack on IRGC commander, Brigadier-General Hossein Almassi, his bodyguard Mahmoud Absalom was killed.
The general was not hurt during the attack. The attack is said to have occurred near a checkpoint in the provincial capital Zahedan. Authorities have arrested some suspects, but did not identify them, state media said.
Mahmoud Absalom was the son of a senior IRGC commander in the region, according to IRNA.
he attack coincided with events celebrating the anniversary of IRGC's foundation, as well as the last 10 days of Ramadan.
