International
https://sputniknews.com/20220415/irgc-navy-seizes-tanker-smuggling-fuel-in-persian-gulf-1094795343.html
IRGC Navy Seizes Tanker Smuggling Fuel in Persian Gulf
IRGC Navy Seizes Tanker Smuggling Fuel in Persian Gulf
Earlier this month, the IRGC arrested a foreign vessel carrying over 200,000 litres of smuggled fuel in Parsian county in Hormozgan province. 15.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-15T17:03+0000
2022-04-15T17:04+0000
iran
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
tanker
fuel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107926/63/1079266314_0:41:894:544_1920x0_80_0_0_1e36122aad21802106cf629fa83b552b.png
The Navy forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) have seized an oil tanker that was smuggling fuel in the Persian Gulf, TASNIM reported, citing the head of the Public Relations Department of the IRGC Navy's second naval zone. According to the official, the tanker was smuggling 250,000 litres of fuel. The vessel was confiscated, while seven members of its crew were arrested, he said. Last week, the IRGC forces seized a foreign vessel carrying 220,000 liters of smuggled fuel in Parsian County, south of Iran’s Hormozgan province. Eleven crew members were detained then, TASNIM reported, citing Mojtaba Ghahramani, head of the Justice Department of Hormozgan. According to Ghahramani, the IRGC forces also stopped an Iranian boat on its way to deliver 20,000 litres of diesel to a foreign vessel. The fuel was confiscated and returned to an oil refinery. The IRGC's Navy has recently averted several attacks on both Iranian and foreign tankers, TASNIM added. Last month, the US claimed it had seized an Iranian oil tanker that was allegedly transporting fuel in violation of US sanctions. Tehran rejected the allegations that it owned the fuel stored on the vessel. Iran's Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji said that the country's oil exports have been on the rise despite the US sanctions thanks to using "different methods used to win contracts and finding different buyers".
https://sputniknews.com/20220313/iran-nuke-deal-talks-were-paused-due-to-us-seizing-tankers-with-iranian-oil-media-claims-1093828527.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107926/63/1079266314_57:0:837:585_1920x0_80_0_0_bd6e874f4f96358b09ef302cebcd2fe4.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), tanker, fuel

IRGC Navy Seizes Tanker Smuggling Fuel in Persian Gulf

17:03 GMT 15.04.2022 (Updated: 17:04 GMT 15.04.2022)
© Photo : Twitter / @StrategicNewsAn IRGC Moudge Class frigate
An IRGC Moudge Class frigate - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2022
© Photo : Twitter / @StrategicNews
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this month, the IRGC arrested a foreign vessel carrying over 200,000 litres of smuggled fuel in Parsian county in Hormozgan province.
The Navy forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) have seized an oil tanker that was smuggling fuel in the Persian Gulf, TASNIM reported, citing the head of the Public Relations Department of the IRGC Navy's second naval zone.
According to the official, the tanker was smuggling 250,000 litres of fuel. The vessel was confiscated, while seven members of its crew were arrested, he said.
Last week, the IRGC forces seized a foreign vessel carrying 220,000 liters of smuggled fuel in Parsian County, south of Iran’s Hormozgan province. Eleven crew members were detained then, TASNIM reported, citing Mojtaba Ghahramani, head of the Justice Department of Hormozgan. According to Ghahramani, the IRGC forces also stopped an Iranian boat on its way to deliver 20,000 litres of diesel to a foreign vessel. The fuel was confiscated and returned to an oil refinery.
The IRGC's Navy has recently averted several attacks on both Iranian and foreign tankers, TASNIM added.
FILE - The flag of Iran waves in front of the the International Center building with the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, in Vienna, AustriaI, May 24, 2021. On Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, negotiators are gathering in Vienna to resume efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with hopes of quick progress muted after the arrival of a hard-line new government in Tehran led to a more than five-month hiatus. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter, FILE) - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2022
Iran Nuke Deal Talks Were Paused Due to US Seizing Tankers With 'Iranian' Oil, Media Claims
13 March, 12:16 GMT
Last month, the US claimed it had seized an Iranian oil tanker that was allegedly transporting fuel in violation of US sanctions. Tehran rejected the allegations that it owned the fuel stored on the vessel.
Iran's Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji said that the country's oil exports have been on the rise despite the US sanctions thanks to using "different methods used to win contracts and finding different buyers".
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала