Florida's DeSantis Offers Unusual Backing for Nevada's Candidate for Senate Ahead of Midterms
© AP Photo / John RaouxFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Feb. 24, 2022, in Orlando,
© AP Photo / John Raoux
The rally in Las Vegas set for April 27 will reportedly be the governor of Florida's first public appearance campaigning for a candidate outside of his home state. He has been to a lot of fundraisers and other events across the country, according to the media reports, but he has stayed away from races outside of Florida so far.
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis will campaign alongside Nevada Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, thus bringing his growing political stardom to one of former President Donald Trump's favored Senate candidates.
In a statement released by Laxalt's campaign on Wednesday, DeSantis apparently stated that he supports the former Nevada attorney general, who is widely regarded as the GOP favorite to face Democrat Senator Catherine Cortez Masto in November's 2022 midterm elections.
"I served in the Navy with Adam, and I can tell you that he won’t back down when it comes to standing for liberty and for what’s right by our great nation,” DeSantis said in the statement. "He proved it as Nevada’s Attorney General, and he’ll prove it again as your next Senator. That is why I am proud to support Adam Laxalt in his race to flip the Nevada seat this year and help us win back control of the US Senate."
Naturally, Laxalt expressed gratitude to DeSantis for his campaign support, lauded his stint as governor, and stated that he will pursue similar ideas.
"America needs conservatives who are willing to go on offense to fight the radicals who are trying to indoctrinate our children, open our borders, and sacrifice our safety," the Senate hopeful said. "Gov. DeSantis is such a conservative, and I’m proud to have his support in this crucial fight for Nevada’s future."
As for statistics, recent polls do not predict victory for the conservative politician in his native Nevada.
According to a new Nevada Independent-OH Predictive Insights poll, Masto has an 8-point advantage over Laxalt, as 43% of respondents said they would vote for Cortez Masto over Laxalt (35%) in a head-to-head contest.
And still, this Thursday, Laxalt is reportedly expected to host another rally in the state, this time accompanied by the well-known Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz.
In the meantime, according to experts in American media, the Florida governor's upcoming appearance in Nevada is the latest indicator of his growing popularity among conservatives around the country.
While he is up for reelection this year and has stated that his primary goal is to win a second term as governor, talk about a possible run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 has not died down across the US.
Some polls of the potential GOP presidential race in 2024 showed DeSantis as Trump's substitute if the former president decides not to run again. While Trump remains the favorite for the Republican nomination in 2024, polls show that DeSantis has a strong second place.