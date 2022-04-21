https://sputniknews.com/20220421/floridas-desantis-offers-unusual-backing-for-nevadas-candidate-for-senate-ahead-of-midterms-1094928206.html

Florida's DeSantis Offers Unusual Backing for Nevada's Candidate for Senate Ahead of Midterms

Florida's DeSantis Offers Unusual Backing for Nevada's Candidate for Senate Ahead of Midterms

The rally in Las Vegas set for April 27 will reportedly be the governor of Florida's first public appearance campaigning for a candidate outside of his home... 21.04.2022, Sputnik International

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis will campaign alongside Nevada Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, thus bringing his growing political stardom to one of former President Donald Trump's favored Senate candidates.In a statement released by Laxalt's campaign on Wednesday, DeSantis apparently stated that he supports the former Nevada attorney general, who is widely regarded as the GOP favorite to face Democrat Senator Catherine Cortez Masto in November's 2022 midterm elections.Naturally, Laxalt expressed gratitude to DeSantis for his campaign support, lauded his stint as governor, and stated that he will pursue similar ideas.As for statistics, recent polls do not predict victory for the conservative politician in his native Nevada.According to a new Nevada Independent-OH Predictive Insights poll, Masto has an 8-point advantage over Laxalt, as 43% of respondents said they would vote for Cortez Masto over Laxalt (35%) in a head-to-head contest.And still, this Thursday, Laxalt is reportedly expected to host another rally in the state, this time accompanied by the well-known Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz.In the meantime, according to experts in American media, the Florida governor's upcoming appearance in Nevada is the latest indicator of his growing popularity among conservatives around the country.While he is up for reelection this year and has stated that his primary goal is to win a second term as governor, talk about a possible run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 has not died down across the US.Some polls of the potential GOP presidential race in 2024 showed DeSantis as Trump's substitute if the former president decides not to run again. While Trump remains the favorite for the Republican nomination in 2024, polls show that DeSantis has a strong second place.

