Blast Hits Near Youth Foundation Building in Istanbul, Local Authorities Say

08:48 GMT 21.04.2022
© REUTERS / Goran TomasevicA policeman gestures in front of an ambulance at Istanbul Ataturk airport, Turkey, following a blast June 28, 2016.
A policeman gestures in front of an ambulance at Istanbul Ataturk airport, Turkey, following a blast June 28, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2022
© REUTERS / Goran Tomasevic
