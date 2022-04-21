Blast Hits Near Youth Foundation Building in Istanbul, Local Authorities Say

"There are reports about an explosion in front of the branch of the Turkish Youth Foundation in the Gaziosmanpasa district on Hurriyet Mahallesi Street at about 06:00 today [03:00 a.m. GMT]. According to the first statements made by our security service on site, the glass in the building was broken, there were no deaths or injuries. Fragments of improvised explosive devices were found during the inspection of the scene. A judicial-administrative investigation has been launched on this issue," the office said in a statement.