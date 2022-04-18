https://sputniknews.com/20220418/explosion-hits-beyoglu-district-in-istanbul-residents-being-evacuated-reports-say-1094845968.html

Explosion Hits Beyoglu District in Istanbul, Residents Being Evacuated, Reports Say

People have been evacuated from a building due to heavy smoke amid an explosion in Istanbul. 18.04.2022, Sputnik International

turkey

istanbul

An explosion occurred in underground cable structures the Beyoglu district of Istanbul, residents are being evacuated from the building due to heavy smoke, the Turkish media reported on Monday.There is no information about the victims yet, the Sabah daily said.Other details of the incident, as well as its causes, remain unknown at the moment. The investigation into the explosion remains ongoing.

