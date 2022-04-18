https://sputniknews.com/20220418/explosion-hits-beyoglu-district-in-istanbul-residents-being-evacuated-reports-say-1094845968.html
Explosion Hits Beyoglu District in Istanbul, Residents Being Evacuated, Reports Say
Explosion Hits Beyoglu District in Istanbul, Residents Being Evacuated, Reports Say
People have been evacuated from a building due to heavy smoke amid an explosion in Istanbul. 18.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-18T06:20+0000
2022-04-18T06:20+0000
2022-04-18T06:41+0000
turkey
istanbul
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1094845968.jpg?1650264084
An explosion occurred in underground cable structures the Beyoglu district of Istanbul, residents are being evacuated from the building due to heavy smoke, the Turkish media reported on Monday.There is no information about the victims yet, the Sabah daily said.Other details of the incident, as well as its causes, remain unknown at the moment. The investigation into the explosion remains ongoing.
turkey
istanbul
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
turkey, istanbul
Explosion Hits Beyoglu District in Istanbul, Residents Being Evacuated, Reports Say
06:20 GMT 18.04.2022 (Updated: 06:41 GMT 18.04.2022)
Being updated
People have been evacuated from a building due to heavy smoke amid an explosion in Istanbul.
An explosion occurred in underground cable structures the Beyoglu district of Istanbul, residents are being evacuated from the building due to heavy smoke, the Turkish media reported on Monday.
There is no information about the victims yet, the Sabah daily said.
Other details of the incident, as well as its causes, remain unknown at the moment. The investigation into the explosion remains ongoing.