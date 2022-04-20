https://sputniknews.com/20220420/wednesdays-debate-might-turn-tables-in-french-presidential-race-expert-says-1094902366.html

Wednesday's Debate Might Turn Tables in French Presidential Race, Expert Says

Wednesday's Debate Might Turn Tables in French Presidential Race, Expert Says

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron and right-wing leader Marine Le Pen will face off in a crucial prime-time debate on Wednesday night that... 20.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-20T06:16+0000

2022-04-20T06:16+0000

2022-04-20T06:16+0000

election

elections

emmanuel macron

marine le pen

france

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105333/86/1053338676_0:0:3492:1964_1920x0_80_0_0_64f5e118818429924e8e374cc96b9862.jpg

Millions of French are expected to be glued to the screens to watch the two finalists. The debate will be their only face-to-face encounter ahead of this Sunday's runoff after an inconclusive first round had Macron’s lead over Le Pen in the single digits. Polls currently put the centrist at 55-56% against Le Pen’s 44-46%.Pierre-Antoine Plaquevent, a Parisian author and political analyst with the Strategika think-tank, said many experts believe the televised duel will be a make-or-break moment for the candidates, while some were of the opinion that its effect on voters would fade away in a matter of days.The first round of voting had an abstention rate of 28%. Macron and Le Pen will try to woo the undecided and supporters of candidates who dropped out after the first round, in particular the left-wing voters of third-place Jean-Luc Melenchon.Thierry Mariani, a member of the European Parliament from Le Pen's National Rally, told Sputnik that the politician was gearing up for a rematch this Wednesday after losing to Macron by a wide margin in 2017.Plaquevent said Le Pen was perceived as too aggressive and less credible on the euro and economic issues than the younger Macron during their first face-off five years ago. A candidate who loses their temper is generally considered as having lost the debate. For example, Nicolas Sarkozy won in 2007 after Segolene Royal famously admitted that she was angry.

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

election, elections, emmanuel macron, marine le pen, france