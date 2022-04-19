https://sputniknews.com/20220419/not-macron-not-le-pen-french-high-school-students-protest-against-both-presidential-candidates-1094888160.html
'Not Macron, Not Le Pen': French High School Students Protest Against Both Presidential Candidates
The second round of the French presidential elections that will see Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen locking horns is slated for 24 April. 19.04.2022, Sputnik International
High school students in France rise against both incumbent president Emmanuel Macron and his right-wing challenger Marine Le Pen, with Paris seeing their protest on Tuesday.The students are expected to blockade schools to express their discontent with the outcome of the first round of the French presidential elections. In a "ni Macron, ni Le Pen" [not Macron, nor Le Pen] sentiment, the protesters are reported to support the left-wing candidate, Jean-Luc Melenchon, who placed third on 10 April during the first round of elections.
High school students in France rise against both incumbent president Emmanuel Macron and his right-wing challenger Marine Le Pen, with Paris seeing their protest on Tuesday.
The students are expected to blockade schools to express their discontent with the outcome of the first round of the French presidential elections.
In a "ni Macron, ni Le Pen" [not Macron, nor Le Pen] sentiment, the protesters are reported to support the left-wing candidate, Jean-Luc Melenchon, who placed third on 10 April during the first round of elections.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.