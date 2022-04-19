Marine Le Pen's Campaign Lambasts EU's Fraud Probe as 'Political Manipulation'

https://sputniknews.com/20220419/marine-le-pens-campaign-lambasts-eus-fraud-probe-as-political-manipulation-1094887947.html

Le Pen and her associates from the National Rally party are being investigated for allegedly misusing around 600,000 euros ($648,000) in public funds during their time as members of the European Parliament. Paris prosecutors said they were "analysing it." Le Pen rejected the claims as foul play by the European Union as she heads into a tight race against centrist Macron in the runoff on Sunday.A similar investigation also marred Le Pen’s presidential campaign in 2016-2017. Mariani insisted that accusations underlying the latest embezzlement scandal were "strictly nothing new." The election bid of Francois Fillon, Macron’s other close rival and frontrunner in the 2017 election, was likewise wrecked by a fraud probe.Mariani suggested that the EU fraud agency’s report, leaked by the French investigative website Mediapart over the weekend, was Macron’s payback for having to explain his administration's lavish spending on foreign consultancy firms, such as US giant McKinsey.

