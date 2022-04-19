https://sputniknews.com/20220419/ukraine-preparing-new-provocation-in-odessa-region-to-accuse-russia-of-war-crimes---mod-1094879978.html

Ukraine Preparing New Provocation in Odessa Region to Accuse Russia of 'War Crimes' - MoD

Ukraine Preparing New Provocation in Odessa Region to Accuse Russia of 'War Crimes' - MoD

On 24 February, Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine with the goal of "demilitarising and de-Nazifying" the country. According to Russia’s... 19.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-19T08:02+0000

2022-04-19T08:02+0000

2022-04-19T09:32+0000

ukraine

situation in ukraine

russia

special operation

provocation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/09/1094607000_0:240:2785:1807_1920x0_80_0_0_8220fe5087ed0d31474bd38df933c2e1.jpg

The Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said that Kiev is preparing a new provocation in the Odessa region to accuse Moscow of “war crimes”.He said that “to this end, in the near future, they plan to change the uniforms of one of the SBU units for Russian military personnel uniforms and stage a demonstrative execution of local residents”.The remarks come after Mizintsev said last week that Kiev is preparing new provocations, with the goal of accusing Russia of violence against Ukrainian civilians in the Sumy region. He said that the "staged provocations" in the north-eastern region of Ukraine are being prepared by the Kiev regime under the guidance of British special services.This followed the Russian MoD rejecting Kiev’s statements that a Russian rocket hit Kramatorsk Railway station as a "provocation".“Russian armed forces did not carry out any fire missions in the city of Kramatorsk on 8 April”, the ministry said, adding that the Tochka-U ballistic missiles, fragments of which were found scattered near the railway station in Kramatorsk, are used only by Ukrainian forces.Moscow said that the purpose of Kiev’s attack on the railway station in Kramatorsk was to disrupt mass evacuation and to use the residents as a human shield.Earlier this month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Bucha provocation was aimed at slandering Russia, and that Moscow insists on an unbiased investigation into the matter.According to Peskov, "the whole course of events, as well as a huge amount of data, facts, and other parameters clearly indicate that this is a forgery in order to try to tarnish the Russian Army". The Kremlin spokesman warned that such attempts will never be successful.Peskov also said that the Kremlin does not rule out the emergence of new fakes about the Russian military in Ukraine that may be similar to the Bucha provocation, which is why Moscow will continue to persistently separate fact from fiction."You've heard statements by [Russian] Defence Ministry spokespersons that another doctored filming is possible in order to falsify situations similar to what happened in Bucha. Therefore, this cannot be ruled out. But every time we will persistently talk about what truth is and what fiction is", Peskov noted.Bucha Provocation Also in April, video footage emerged showing the bodies of reportedly dead individuals scattered on the streets of Bucha. While Ukrainian authorities pointed the finger at Russia, Moscow rejected the accusations, stressing that Ukrainian forces shelled the city after Russian troops had already withdrawn from the area.Last week, Both Bucha and Kramatorsk provocations were denounced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as "outrageous". He also did not rule out that more provocations would be staged by the Ukrainian military in the coming days.The developments unfold amid the ongoing Russian special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine announced by President Vladimir Putin on 24 February. The Russian Defence Ministry underlined that the operation only targets Ukraine’s military infrastructure and that the civilian population is not in danger.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

ukraine, russia, special operation, provocation