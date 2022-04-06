https://sputniknews.com/20220406/russian-foreign-ministry-western-media-is-accomplice-in-bucha-crime-1094525813.html

Russian Foreign Ministry: Western Media is 'Accomplice' in Bucha Crime

Russian Foreign Ministry: Western Media is 'Accomplice' in Bucha Crime

Moscow has repeatedly underlined that it views the situation in the Ukrainian city of Bucha as "yet another provocation" created by Kiev specifically for the... 06.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-06T13:14+0000

2022-04-06T13:14+0000

2022-04-06T13:41+0000

russia

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/06/1094526445_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cf921e355def302dd820f61cdaea59ff.jpg

Moscow accuses the Western media, particularly that of the United States, of complicity in the Bucha crime, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.During a daily briefing, the ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Western politicians are personally responsible for "supporting the crime" committed by the Kiev regime.According to her, they did not even try to investigate what happened in Bucha, immediately proceeding to pointing the finger at Russia. The ministry's spokeswoman underlined that the "Bucha fake" was created in order to justify the premeditated Western sanctions and undermined the peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.Zakharova noted that there has to be an investigation into the potential involvement of Western special services in the events that took place in Bucha.Her remarks come as the UK has denied Russia's requests to hold an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council over Bucha - something that Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia blasted as an "unprecedented" move. The accusations against Russia of alleged atrocities committed in the city of Bucha continue to arrive, with the West saying that Moscow has committed "war crimes", and Ukraine accusing Russian troops of committing "genocide".Ukrainian and Western media outlets have been promoting footage from the city in the Kiev region showing bodies strewn across the streets of Bucha, claiming that they are of murdered civilians. However, the authenticity of the claims has even been questioned by social media users, who noted that some of the "corpses" appear to move or even stand up when they are no longer in front of the camera. Moscow has categorically denied the allegations of Russia killing civilians, saying that the footage from Bucha is staged specifically to be promoted in the Western media to slander Russia and sabotage the ongoing peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, world