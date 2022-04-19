Russia is Not Seeking Regime Change in Ukraine — Lavrov
08:51 GMT 19.04.2022 (Updated: 09:37 GMT 19.04.2022)
The Russian foreign minister stressed that the Ukrainian people should decide their fate for themselves.
Russian Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Tuesday that Moscow has no plans to press for regime change in Kiev.
"We are not up for regime change in Ukraine," Lavrov said in his interview with broadcaster India Today.
The diplomat stressed that Russia had no other choice but to start the operation, as Ukrainian forces had intensified attacks in Donbass, prompting mass evacuations of civilians from the region and forcing the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics to ask Moscow for help.
Lavrov noted that a new phase of the operation has begun, but once again stated that the Russian forces are targeting only Ukrainian military infrastructure.
© Sputnik / Viktor Antonyk / Go to the photo bankMilitary hardware is pictured in Bugas, Donetsk People's Republic. Tension began to escalate in Donbass on 17 February, with the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic reporting the most intense shellfire in months. Early on 24 February, Russia's President Putin announced his decision to launch a special military operation in response to requests from the leaders of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic.
Russia launched its special operation back in February, aiming to stop the eight-year-long war in Donbass waged by Kiev. President Vladimir Putin called the conflict, which claimed thousands of lives, a genocide, and stressed that Russia's goals are the de-Nazification and demilitarisation of Ukraine.