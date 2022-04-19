https://sputniknews.com/20220419/russia-in-not-up-for-regime-change-in-ukraine---lavrov-1094881360.html

Russia is Not Seeking Regime Change in Ukraine — Lavrov

Russia is Not Seeking Regime Change in Ukraine — Lavrov

The Russian foreign minister stressed that the Ukrainian people should decide their fate for themselves. 19.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-19T08:51+0000

2022-04-19T08:51+0000

2022-04-19T09:37+0000

russia

india

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106187/43/1061874370_0:297:5697:3502_1920x0_80_0_0_237aefb4988ae652aa46b9a7481f2976.jpg

Russian Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Tuesday that Moscow has no plans to press for regime change in Kiev.The diplomat stressed that Russia had no other choice but to start the operation, as Ukrainian forces had intensified attacks in Donbass, prompting mass evacuations of civilians from the region and forcing the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics to ask Moscow for help.Lavrov noted that a new phase of the operation has begun, but once again stated that the Russian forces are targeting only Ukrainian military infrastructure.Russia launched its special operation back in February, aiming to stop the eight-year-long war in Donbass waged by Kiev. President Vladimir Putin called the conflict, which claimed thousands of lives, a genocide, and stressed that Russia's goals are the de-Nazification and demilitarisation of Ukraine.

india

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

russia, india, ukraine