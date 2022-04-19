https://sputniknews.com/20220419/russian-fm-lavrov-gives-interview-to-india-today-channel-1094876801.html
Russian FM Lavrov Gives Interview to India Today Channel
Russian FM Lavrov Gives Interview to India Today Channel
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Gives Interview to India Today Broadcaster
2022-04-19T08:08+0000
2022-04-19T08:08+0000
2022-04-19T08:11+0000
russia
sergei lavrov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/13/1094880144_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0662979288b580e75fc8267c2878aadb.jpg
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is giving an interview to the India Today broadcaster, addressing the current global issues amid the Russia's special operation in Ukraine.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/13/1094880144_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_be53912206f2ab6344b5360316733f02.jpg
Russian FM Lavrov Gives Interview to India Today Channel
Russian FM Lavrov Gives Interview to India Today Channel
2022-04-19T08:08+0000
true
PT74M10S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, sergei lavrov, видео
Russian FM Lavrov Gives Interview to India Today Channel
08:08 GMT 19.04.2022 (Updated: 08:11 GMT 19.04.2022)
At the end of March, the Russian foreign minister paid an official two-day visit to New Delhi, meeting Indian PM Narendra Modi to discuss ties between the two countries. Modi called for peace efforts between Moscow and Kiev, while Lavrov briefed him on the current situation in Ukraine amid the Russian special operation.
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is giving an interview to the India Today broadcaster, addressing the current global issues amid the Russia's special operation in Ukraine.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates: