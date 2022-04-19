International
Russian FM Lavrov Gives Interview to India Today Channel
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is giving an interview to the India Today broadcaster, addressing the current global issues amid the Russia's special operation in Ukraine.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
At the end of March, the Russian foreign minister paid an official two-day visit to New Delhi, meeting Indian PM Narendra Modi to discuss ties between the two countries. Modi called for peace efforts between Moscow and Kiev, while Lavrov briefed him on the current situation in Ukraine amid the Russian special operation.
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is giving an interview to the India Today broadcaster, addressing the current global issues amid the Russia's special operation in Ukraine.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
