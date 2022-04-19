International
Communal Clashes in India May Spur Economic Crisis Worse Than Sri Lankan, Shiv Sena Politician Says
Communal Clashes in India May Spur Economic Crisis Worse Than Sri Lankan, Shiv Sena Politician Says
Incidents of communal clashes were reported in the Indian states of Gujarat, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand on the occasion of Ram Navami festival... 19.04.2022, Sputnik International
Targeting the BJP-led Indian government over recent incidents of communal clashes in the country, a senior politician from the Shiv Sena party has warned that such incidents may trigger an economic crisis that will be worse than what's gripping Sri Lanka and Ukraine.Shiv Sena, a former ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) until they parted ways in 2019, presently rules Maharashtra state in alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress.Since the last legislative assembly polls in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena and the BJP have been at loggerheads and continue to slam each other on various issues.His statement came days after communal violence triggered in Delhi after stones were hurled at a religious procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on 16 April.Raut, a known critic of the BJP, also questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the communal violence incidents, suggesting that he must talk about “communal harmony” and “unity” to calm people.The former spokesperson of Shiv Sena also alleged that the violence in the national capital is being instigated to win the upcoming municipal corporations polls (civic polls).He also claimed that efforts are underway to create a riot-like situation in major metropolitan areas of the country.Referring to the row in Maharashtra over the blaring of loudspeakers in mosques, he said that it is very unfortunate that an environment of riots is being created in two major cities of the country.Earlier this month, on 2 April, Raj Thackeray, the chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), raised a demand that the loudspeakers be removed from mosques by 3 May by the government. He said in case the government failed to do so, his party workers would play 'Hanuman Chalisa' (prayer dedicated to Hindu God Hanuman) on loudspeakers in temples.
india, bharatiya janata party (bjp), narendra modi, religion, religion and politics, politics, maharashtra, delhi, new delhi

Communal Clashes in India May Spur Economic Crisis Worse Than Sri Lankan, Shiv Sena Politician Says

12:10 GMT 19.04.2022
© AP Photo / Arbab AliBurnt remains of a motorcycle lie in a street after communal violence in New Delhi, India, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Police in India's capital have arrested 14 people after communal violence broke out during a Hindu religious procession, leaving several injured. The suspects were arrested on charges of rioting and criminal conspiracy, among others, according to local media reports Sunday.
Burnt remains of a motorcycle lie in a street after communal violence in New Delhi, India, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Police in India's capital have arrested 14 people after communal violence broke out during a Hindu religious procession, leaving several injured. The suspects were arrested on charges of rioting and criminal conspiracy, among others, according to local media reports Sunday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2022
© AP Photo / Arbab Ali
Incidents of communal clashes were reported in the Indian states of Gujarat, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand on the occasion of Ram Navami festival on 10 April. Following the incidents, violence was reported in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on 16 April amid the Hanuman Jayanti festival.
Targeting the BJP-led Indian government over recent incidents of communal clashes in the country, a senior politician from the Shiv Sena party has warned that such incidents may trigger an economic crisis that will be worse than what's gripping Sri Lanka and Ukraine.
Shiv Sena, a former ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) until they parted ways in 2019, presently rules Maharashtra state in alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress.
Since the last legislative assembly polls in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena and the BJP have been at loggerheads and continue to slam each other on various issues.
"These communal clashes will have a direct impact on the country's economy. After COVID-19, the economy has started recovering, but some people are trying to spread unrest", Shiv Sena politician Sanjay Raut has stated. "There is a loss of trade and employment due to riots. The employment of the working people is drowned and now the country seems to be jumping into that crisis...Indian economy will go down to the level of Sri Lanka and Ukraine".
His statement came days after communal violence triggered in Delhi after stones were hurled at a religious procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on 16 April.
Raut, a known critic of the BJP, also questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the communal violence incidents, suggesting that he must talk about “communal harmony” and “unity” to calm people.
The former spokesperson of Shiv Sena also alleged that the violence in the national capital is being instigated to win the upcoming municipal corporations polls (civic polls).
He also claimed that efforts are underway to create a riot-like situation in major metropolitan areas of the country.
Referring to the row in Maharashtra over the blaring of loudspeakers in mosques, he said that it is very unfortunate that an environment of riots is being created in two major cities of the country.
Earlier this month, on 2 April, Raj Thackeray, the chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), raised a demand that the loudspeakers be removed from mosques by 3 May by the government. He said in case the government failed to do so, his party workers would play 'Hanuman Chalisa' (prayer dedicated to Hindu God Hanuman) on loudspeakers in temples.
