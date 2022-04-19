https://sputniknews.com/20220419/communal-clashes-in-india-may-spur-economic-crisis-worse-than-sri-lankan-shiv-sena-politician-says-1094884257.html

Communal Clashes in India May Spur Economic Crisis Worse Than Sri Lankan, Shiv Sena Politician Says

Incidents of communal clashes were reported in the Indian states of Gujarat, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand on the occasion of Ram Navami festival... 19.04.2022, Sputnik International

india

Targeting the BJP-led Indian government over recent incidents of communal clashes in the country, a senior politician from the Shiv Sena party has warned that such incidents may trigger an economic crisis that will be worse than what's gripping Sri Lanka and Ukraine.Shiv Sena, a former ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) until they parted ways in 2019, presently rules Maharashtra state in alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress.Since the last legislative assembly polls in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena and the BJP have been at loggerheads and continue to slam each other on various issues.His statement came days after communal violence triggered in Delhi after stones were hurled at a religious procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on 16 April.Raut, a known critic of the BJP, also questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the communal violence incidents, suggesting that he must talk about “communal harmony” and “unity” to calm people.The former spokesperson of Shiv Sena also alleged that the violence in the national capital is being instigated to win the upcoming municipal corporations polls (civic polls).He also claimed that efforts are underway to create a riot-like situation in major metropolitan areas of the country.Referring to the row in Maharashtra over the blaring of loudspeakers in mosques, he said that it is very unfortunate that an environment of riots is being created in two major cities of the country.Earlier this month, on 2 April, Raj Thackeray, the chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), raised a demand that the loudspeakers be removed from mosques by 3 May by the government. He said in case the government failed to do so, his party workers would play 'Hanuman Chalisa' (prayer dedicated to Hindu God Hanuman) on loudspeakers in temples.

