https://sputniknews.com/20220418/social-humiliation-barcelona-fan-group-hits-out-at-club-following-eintracht-frankfurt-infamy-1094858322.html

'Social Humiliation': Barcelona Fan Group Hits Out at Club Following Eintracht Frankfurt 'Infamy'

'Social Humiliation': Barcelona Fan Group Hits Out at Club Following Eintracht Frankfurt 'Infamy'

Barcelona may have been a football powerhouse for decades, having won a record 75 trophies in Spain's various competitions, including the La Liga, Copa del Rey... 18.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-18T13:45+0000

2022-04-18T13:45+0000

2022-04-18T13:45+0000

sport

sport

sport

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/12/1094861430_88:0:874:442_1920x0_80_0_0_183b2be0f107a2691a0129cd3e1a65fb.jpg

A Barcelona fan group has hit out at the club following the Catalan side's defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday and announced the boycott of their La Liga match against Cadiz on Monday.The Blaugrana supporters' group named as Grada d'Animacio made the decision public as they questioned the club's top authorities, including the security department for allowing an estimated 30,000 Eintracht Frankfurt fans into Camp Nou, which led to a hostile environment inside the stadium, resulting in the Spanish team's 3-2 defeat in the Europa League quarterfinals."As fans and members of FC Barcelona, we have experienced many victories and many defeats on the field of play. But as a fan group, we have experienced a social humiliation that we will never forget."Much to the dismay of their fans, Barca's defeat to Frankfurt came as a surprise to almost everyone because they were on a 15-match unbeaten streak, having turned around their campaign in the second half of the season.Moreover, after being relegated from the UEFA Champions League last year, the Europa League was their golden chance to attain continental glory this term.In its long history of success, Barca have never managed to win this tournament in the past.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport