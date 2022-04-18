https://sputniknews.com/20220418/social-humiliation-barcelona-fan-group-hits-out-at-club-following-eintracht-frankfurt-infamy-1094858322.html
'Social Humiliation': Barcelona Fan Group Hits Out at Club Following Eintracht Frankfurt 'Infamy'
A Barcelona fan group has hit out at the club following the Catalan side's defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday and announced the boycott of their La Liga match against Cadiz on Monday.The Blaugrana supporters' group named as Grada d'Animacio made the decision public as they questioned the club's top authorities, including the security department for allowing an estimated 30,000 Eintracht Frankfurt fans into Camp Nou, which led to a hostile environment inside the stadium, resulting in the Spanish team's 3-2 defeat in the Europa League quarterfinals."As fans and members of FC Barcelona, we have experienced many victories and many defeats on the field of play. But as a fan group, we have experienced a social humiliation that we will never forget."Much to the dismay of their fans, Barca's defeat to Frankfurt came as a surprise to almost everyone because they were on a 15-match unbeaten streak, having turned around their campaign in the second half of the season.Moreover, after being relegated from the UEFA Champions League last year, the Europa League was their golden chance to attain continental glory this term.In its long history of success, Barca have never managed to win this tournament in the past.
Barcelona may have been a football powerhouse for decades, having won a record 75 trophies in Spain's various competitions, including the La Liga, Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup. But the current season could go down as one of their worst in history, as they are on course to finish 2021-22 without a title.
A Barcelona
fan group has hit out at the club following the Catalan side's defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday and announced the boycott of their La Liga match against Cadiz on Monday.
The Blaugrana supporters' group named as Grada d'Animacio made the decision public as they questioned the club's top authorities, including the security department for allowing an estimated 30,000 Eintracht Frankfurt fans into Camp Nou
, which led to a hostile environment inside the stadium, resulting in the Spanish team's 3-2 defeat in the Europa League quarterfinals.
"Last Thursday we experienced a day that will be marked forever as the greatest infamy at our home," a statement from the group posted on Twitter said.
"As fans and members of FC Barcelona, we have experienced many victories and many defeats on the field of play. But as a fan group, we have experienced a social humiliation that we will never forget."
Much to the dismay of their fans, Barca's defeat to Frankfurt came as a surprise to almost everyone because they were on a 15-match unbeaten streak, having turned around their campaign in the second half of the season.
Moreover, after being relegated from the UEFA Champions League
last year, the Europa League was their golden chance to attain continental glory this term.
In its long history of success, Barca have never managed to win this tournament in the past.