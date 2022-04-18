https://sputniknews.com/20220418/sex-before-bed-can-improve-sleep-except-when-it-does-not-1094866411.html

Sex Before Bed Can Improve Sleep, Except When It Does Not

Sex Before Bed Can Improve Sleep, Except When It Does Not

Intimacy that does not end in orgasm can apparently help improve sleep too, as it helps relieve the stress accumulated during the day. 18.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-18T17:04+0000

2022-04-18T17:04+0000

2022-04-18T17:04+0000

society

sex

sleep

quality

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/18/1080559267_38:0:1883:1038_1920x0_80_0_0_9b446889c980f8244a47c879928d8c1c.jpg

The feeling of drowsiness people may experience after having sex, which is essentially a product of the release of hormones during orgasm, can be used as a sort of natural sleeping aid, InStyle magazine suggests.As the media outlet points out, previous research suggested that sex and masturbation can potentially serve as a "helpful intervention for insomniacs".The combination of hormones released during orgasm – such as oxytocin, prolactin, serotonin, and dopamine – leads to "a sense of calm and drowsiness", traditional Chinese medicine practitioner Anna Hsieh Gold explains.Also, it seems that even intimacy that does not culminate in orgasm may help improve sleep, as it helps relieve the stress accumulated during the day.However, in some instances orgasm may produce the opposite effect, as the euphoric sensation produced by serotonin and dopamine may lead some people to "feel awake or stimulated following sex", Gold notes.Finally, sex probably should not be the only solution in a quest for better sleep, with Winter observing that "it puts a lot of stress on your partner to become a kind of human sleeping pill if partnered sex is the only thing you're doing to improve your sleep."

https://sputniknews.com/20220401/young-brits-more-likely-to-prefer-chocolate-to-sex-than-older-ones-poll-shows-1094393329.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

society, sex, sleep, quality