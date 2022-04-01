https://sputniknews.com/20220401/young-brits-more-likely-to-prefer-chocolate-to-sex-than-older-ones-poll-shows-1094393329.html

Young Brits More Likely to Prefer Chocolate to Sex Than Older Ones, Poll Shows

A new poll has revealed that a considerable number of Britons might prefer eating a chocolate bar to having sex, The Sun reports.The poll, conducted by Perspectus Global, has revealed that 19 percent of the respondents would prefer a chocolate treat to bedroom activities.The results, however, varied between different age groups, with 25 percent of the 18 to 29-year old respondents preferring chocolate, while among those over 60 years old, only 7 percent gave a similar answer.Meanwhile, some 21 percent of the 30 to 44-year old respondents, along with 15 percent of the 45 to 59-year old respondents, voiced their preference to chocolate over sex.The poll, which gauged the Britons’ “chocolate habits”, as the newspaper put it, also showed that people in the United Kingdom eat three chocolate bars a week on average, and while 67 percent described chocolate as “one of life’s little pleasures”, some 16 percent would describe themselves a chocoholics.

