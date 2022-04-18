https://sputniknews.com/20220418/idf-strikes-targets-in-gaza-following-earlier-rocket-launch-1094873621.html
IDF Strikes Gaza Following Earlier Rocket Launch
On Monday evening, Israeli air defenses intercepted a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, coming amid days of unrest in Jerusalem, which both...
Early on Tuesday morning, observers in Gaza reported airstrikes by the Israeli Air Force.Explosions were reported in Khan Yunis, in the western part of the territory, and were captured on video posted to social media.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
gaza
22:55 GMT 18.04.2022 (Updated: 23:02 GMT 18.04.2022)
Being updated
On Monday evening, Israeli air defenses intercepted a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, coming amid days of unrest in Jerusalem, which both Israel and the Palestinian National Authority claim as their capital city.
Early on Tuesday morning, observers in Gaza reported airstrikes by the Israeli Air Force.
Explosions were reported in Khan Yunis, in the western part of the territory, and were captured on video posted to social media.
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...