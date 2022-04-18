International
https://sputniknews.com/20220418/idf-strikes-targets-in-gaza-following-earlier-rocket-launch-1094873621.html
IDF Strikes Gaza Following Earlier Rocket Launch
IDF Strikes Gaza Following Earlier Rocket Launch
On Monday evening, Israeli air defenses intercepted a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, coming amid days of unrest in Jerusalem, which both... 18.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-18T22:55+0000
2022-04-18T23:02+0000
gaza
israel
bombing
idf
rockets
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Early on Tuesday morning, observers in Gaza reported airstrikes by the Israeli Air Force.Explosions were reported in Khan Yunis, in the western part of the territory, and were captured on video posted to social media.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
gaza
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gaza, israel, bombing, idf, rockets

IDF Strikes Gaza Following Earlier Rocket Launch

22:55 GMT 18.04.2022 (Updated: 23:02 GMT 18.04.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Being updated
On Monday evening, Israeli air defenses intercepted a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, coming amid days of unrest in Jerusalem, which both Israel and the Palestinian National Authority claim as their capital city.
Early on Tuesday morning, observers in Gaza reported airstrikes by the Israeli Air Force.
Explosions were reported in Khan Yunis, in the western part of the territory, and were captured on video posted to social media.
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала