https://sputniknews.com/20220418/idf-strikes-targets-in-gaza-following-earlier-rocket-launch-1094873621.html

IDF Strikes Gaza Following Earlier Rocket Launch

IDF Strikes Gaza Following Earlier Rocket Launch

On Monday evening, Israeli air defenses intercepted a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, coming amid days of unrest in Jerusalem, which both... 18.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-18T22:55+0000

2022-04-18T22:55+0000

2022-04-18T23:02+0000

gaza

israel

bombing

idf

rockets

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Early on Tuesday morning, observers in Gaza reported airstrikes by the Israeli Air Force.Explosions were reported in Khan Yunis, in the western part of the territory, and were captured on video posted to social media.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...

gaza

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

gaza, israel, bombing, idf, rockets