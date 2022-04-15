https://sputniknews.com/20220415/over-340-palestinians-injured-on-clashes-with-israeli-servicemen-in-friday---red-crescent-1094802571.html
Over 340 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Servicemen on Friday - Red Crescent
GAZA (Sputnik) - More than 340 Palestinians were injured on Friday in clashes with the Israeli forces in Jerusalem and the West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.
"The Red Crescent has provided assistance to 344 Palestinians in Jerusalem and the West Bank," the Red Crescent said on late Friday.
According to the organization, 154 of them were injured in Jerusalem.
On Friday, Palestinian media reported that the Israeli police raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque
in Jerusalem, which is the third holiest site in Islam, and used rubber bullets, noise bombs and tear against the crowd.