International
https://sputniknews.com/20220415/over-340-palestinians-injured-on-clashes-with-israeli-servicemen-in-friday---red-crescent-1094802571.html
Over 340 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Servicemen on Friday - Red Crescent
Over 340 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Servicemen on Friday - Red Crescent
GAZA (Sputnik) - More than 340 Palestinians were injured on Friday in clashes with the Israeli forces in Jerusalem and the West Bank, the Palestinian Red... 15.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-15T23:45+0000
2022-04-15T23:45+0000
jerusalem
palestine red crescent
palestinians
police
al-aqsa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0f/1094802201_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1cdb55ced88cd9a9d7479a55c67af19e.jpg
"The Red Crescent has provided assistance to 344 Palestinians in Jerusalem and the West Bank," the Red Crescent said on late Friday.According to the organization, 154 of them were injured in Jerusalem.On Friday, Palestinian media reported that the Israeli police raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, which is the third holiest site in Islam, and used rubber bullets, noise bombs and tear against the crowd.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0f/1094802201_182:0:2913:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_376dc9f8434a4fbf2f83f67279f59173.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
jerusalem, palestine red crescent, palestinians, police, al-aqsa

Over 340 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Servicemen on Friday - Red Crescent

23:45 GMT 15.04.2022
© AP Photo / Nasser NasserIsraeli Border Police secure the parameter of the closed Israeli army Qalandia checkpoint, used by Palestinians to cross from the West Bank into Jerusalem, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, Friday, April 15, 2022.
Israeli Border Police secure the parameter of the closed Israeli army Qalandia checkpoint, used by Palestinians to cross from the West Bank into Jerusalem, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, Friday, April 15, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2022
© AP Photo / Nasser Nasser
Subscribe
US
India
Global
GAZA (Sputnik) - More than 340 Palestinians were injured on Friday in clashes with the Israeli forces in Jerusalem and the West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.
"The Red Crescent has provided assistance to 344 Palestinians in Jerusalem and the West Bank," the Red Crescent said on late Friday.
According to the organization, 154 of them were injured in Jerusalem.
On Friday, Palestinian media reported that the Israeli police raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, which is the third holiest site in Islam, and used rubber bullets, noise bombs and tear against the crowd.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала