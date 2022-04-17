International
Violence in Jerusalem Leaves Over 20 People Injured Amid Passover Celebrations
Violence in Jerusalem Leaves Over 20 People Injured Amid Passover Celebrations
The incidents in question occurred as the Jewish Passover, which started on 15 April, goes on amid the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan that started on 1 April. 17.04.2022, Sputnik International
jerusalem
temple mount
violence
Over 20 Israelis and Palestinians ended up being wounded following several outbreaks of violence in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on Sunday, according to AFP.As the media outlet points out, the result of these clashes puts the number of wounded since Friday, when the Jewish Passover holiday started amid the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, over 170.The site, also known as Temple Mount, is regarded as one of the holiest places in both Judaism and Islam, and while Jews are allowed to visit, but not to pray at the site.Palestinian Red Crescent reportedly said that 19 Palestinians were wounded, with some of them apparently being wounded with "rubber-coated steel bullets".Meanwhile, Shaare Zedek hospital also said that seven people ended up being treated for light wounds after Palestinian youths threw rocks at passing buses outside the Old City in east Jerusalem, AFP adds.Some 18 Palestinians were reportedly arrested by the police, while Israel’s Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev said that the country would "act strongly against anyone who dares to use terrorism against Israeli citizens."
https://sputniknews.com/20220415/at-least-60-palestinians-injured-after-israeli-police-broke-into-jerusalem-mosque--reports-1094778496.html
jerusalem
temple mount
jerusalem, temple mount, violence

Violence in Jerusalem Leaves Over 20 People Injured Amid Passover Celebrations

18:28 GMT 17.04.2022
Israeli security forces patrol and Palestinians face each other in front of the Dome of the Rock mosque during clashes at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, on April 15, 2022
Israeli security forces patrol and Palestinians face each other in front of the Dome of the Rock mosque during clashes at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, on April 15, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / AHMAD GHARABLI
Andrei Dergalin
The incidents in question occurred as the Jewish Passover, which started on 15 April, goes on amid the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan that started on 1 April.
Over 20 Israelis and Palestinians ended up being wounded following several outbreaks of violence in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on Sunday, according to AFP.
As the media outlet points out, the result of these clashes puts the number of wounded since Friday, when the Jewish Passover holiday started amid the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, over 170.
The site, also known as Temple Mount, is regarded as one of the holiest places in both Judaism and Islam, and while Jews are allowed to visit, but not to pray at the site.
Israeli police reportedly said that their forces entered the mosque compound to "remove" Palestinian demonstrators, "hundreds" of whom were supposedly sighted inside the compound early on Sunday morning gathering stones ahead of the arrival of Jewish visitors.
Palestinian Red Crescent reportedly said that 19 Palestinians were wounded, with some of them apparently being wounded with "rubber-coated steel bullets".
Meanwhile, Shaare Zedek hospital also said that seven people ended up being treated for light wounds after Palestinian youths threw rocks at passing buses outside the Old City in east Jerusalem, AFP adds.
Some 18 Palestinians were reportedly arrested by the police, while Israel’s Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev said that the country would "act strongly against anyone who dares to use terrorism against Israeli citizens."
