International
LIVE: Russian Cosmonauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS
https://sputniknews.com/20220418/hyundai-motor-enters-nft-market-introduces-metamobility-universe-1094861159.html
Hyundai Motor Enters NFT Market, Introduces 'Metamobility Universe'
Hyundai Motor Enters NFT Market, Introduces 'Metamobility Universe'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The South Korean Hyundai Motor Company is entering the non-fungible tokens (NFT) market, the car producer said on Monday. 18.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-18T13:24+0000
2022-04-18T13:24+0000
business
hyundai
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105651/32/1056513242_0:0:4068:2288_1920x0_80_0_0_45cbf0cb5cc8ea830bb76e54bc61af9c.jpg
"Hyundai Motor Company today announced that it is entering the online community-based Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market in collaboration with the Meta Kongz NFT brand," the company said in a press release.Meta Kongz is a NFT project based on PFP (profile picture).The community will include a website and channels on Discord and Twitter. Hyundai NFT's Discord and Twitter channels opened on 15 April, with the official NFT website scheduled to launch in May.The company made a short film introducing its NFT universe "Metamobility Universe" and will release a limited edition of 30 NFTs on 20 April to commemorate the film's release. Hyundai NFT projects will continue throughout the year.NFT is a non-fungible token, or a virtual digital unit, in the blockchain network that cannot be exchanged for another. It is a unique digital certificate that gives exclusive rights to rare digital goods, such as art, music, in-game items and videos.Hyundai Motor Company was established in 1967 and has been part of the Hyundai Kia Automotive Group since 1999. The headquarters is located in Seoul. The company is the largest car manufacturer in South Korea and the fourth in the world; it produces cars, trucks and buses.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105651/32/1056513242_420:0:4068:2736_1920x0_80_0_0_88265199820baa9172e3a56173b64728.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
business, hyundai

Hyundai Motor Enters NFT Market, Introduces 'Metamobility Universe'

13:24 GMT 18.04.2022
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-manThe logo of Hyundai Motor Co. is displayed at the automaker's showroom in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 26, 2017
The logo of Hyundai Motor Co. is displayed at the automaker's showroom in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 26, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2022
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The South Korean Hyundai Motor Company is entering the non-fungible tokens (NFT) market, the car producer said on Monday.
"Hyundai Motor Company today announced that it is entering the online community-based Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market in collaboration with the Meta Kongz NFT brand," the company said in a press release.
Meta Kongz is a NFT project based on PFP (profile picture).
The community will include a website and channels on Discord and Twitter. Hyundai NFT's Discord and Twitter channels opened on 15 April, with the official NFT website scheduled to launch in May.
The company made a short film introducing its NFT universe "Metamobility Universe" and will release a limited edition of 30 NFTs on 20 April to commemorate the film's release. Hyundai NFT projects will continue throughout the year.
NFT is a non-fungible token, or a virtual digital unit, in the blockchain network that cannot be exchanged for another. It is a unique digital certificate that gives exclusive rights to rare digital goods, such as art, music, in-game items and videos.
Hyundai Motor Company was established in 1967 and has been part of the Hyundai Kia Automotive Group since 1999. The headquarters is located in Seoul. The company is the largest car manufacturer in South Korea and the fourth in the world; it produces cars, trucks and buses.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала