Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220207/hyundai-india-issues-statement-after-row-over-ad-asking-for-freedom-for-kashmir-in-pakistan-1092812221.html
Hyundai India Issues Statement After Row Over Ad Asking for 'Freedom for Kashmir' in Pakistan
Hyundai India Issues Statement After Row Over Ad Asking for 'Freedom for Kashmir' in Pakistan
To mark "Kashmir Solidarity Day" on 5 February, Hyundai Pakistan's social media handles shared a post and said that they stand in solidarity with the "Kashmiri... 07.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-07T07:31+0000
2022-02-07T07:31+0000
india
india
hyundai
auto industry
auto
car
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092814366_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_634d23df107276a957a35b2ba59fe8c9.jpg
After Hyundai Motors faced flak from Indians for making a controversial post on their social media handle asking for "Freedom for Kashmir" in Pakistan, the automaker's Indian unit issued a statement highlighting its "zero-tolerance policy towards insensitive communication".The Hyundai India united noted that the "unsolicited social media post is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country", and it stands firmly for its "strong ethos of respecting nationalism". In a now-deleted post made on 5 February, Hyundai Pakistan said: "Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom".Soon #BoycottHyundai started trending on social media as people from India slammed the automaker for allegedly trying to harm the nation's integration and "propagating Pakistan's ideology".A section of users on Indian social media tweeted that they will not buy Hyundai vehicles and are cancelling their pre-orders. Hyundai Motors India is the second-largest carmaker in the country after Maruti Suzuki India. One Twitter user pointed out that the number of cars sold by Hyundai Motors in India ismuch larger than in Pakistan.
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092814366_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f9a5c9cb4ed77944b122075abe4c0304.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, india, hyundai, auto industry, auto, car

Hyundai India Issues Statement After Row Over Ad Asking for 'Freedom for Kashmir' in Pakistan

07:31 GMT 07.02.2022
© REUTERS / Wolfgang RattayA detail of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 concept car is seen during a presentation ahead of the Munich Motor Show IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, September 6, 2021.
A detail of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 concept car is seen during a presentation ahead of the Munich Motor Show IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, September 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
© REUTERS / Wolfgang Rattay
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
To mark "Kashmir Solidarity Day" on 5 February, Hyundai Pakistan's social media handles shared a post and said that they stand in solidarity with the "Kashmiri brothers" in their "struggle for freedom" from India. They also posted a picture of a boat in Dal Lake and a barbed wire fence on the word "Kashmir".
After Hyundai Motors faced flak from Indians for making a controversial post on their social media handle asking for "Freedom for Kashmir" in Pakistan, the automaker's Indian unit issued a statement highlighting its "zero-tolerance policy towards insensitive communication".
The Hyundai India united noted that the "unsolicited social media post is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country", and it stands firmly for its "strong ethos of respecting nationalism".
© Photo : Twitter screenshotTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo : Twitter screenshot
In a now-deleted post made on 5 February, Hyundai Pakistan said: "Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom".
Soon #BoycottHyundai started trending on social media as people from India slammed the automaker for allegedly trying to harm the nation's integration and "propagating Pakistan's ideology".
A section of users on Indian social media tweeted that they will not buy Hyundai vehicles and are cancelling their pre-orders.
Hyundai Motors India is the second-largest carmaker in the country after Maruti Suzuki India. One Twitter user pointed out that the number of cars sold by Hyundai Motors in India ismuch larger than in Pakistan.
© Photo : Twitter screenshotTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo : Twitter screenshot
© Photo : Twitter screenshotTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo : Twitter screenshot
© Photo : Twitter screenshotTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo : Twitter screenshot
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese