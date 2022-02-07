https://sputniknews.com/20220207/hyundai-india-issues-statement-after-row-over-ad-asking-for-freedom-for-kashmir-in-pakistan-1092812221.html

Hyundai India Issues Statement After Row Over Ad Asking for 'Freedom for Kashmir' in Pakistan

Hyundai India Issues Statement After Row Over Ad Asking for 'Freedom for Kashmir' in Pakistan

To mark "Kashmir Solidarity Day" on 5 February, Hyundai Pakistan's social media handles shared a post and said that they stand in solidarity with the "Kashmiri... 07.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-07T07:31+0000

2022-02-07T07:31+0000

2022-02-07T07:31+0000

india

india

hyundai

auto industry

auto

car

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092814366_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_634d23df107276a957a35b2ba59fe8c9.jpg

After Hyundai Motors faced flak from Indians for making a controversial post on their social media handle asking for "Freedom for Kashmir" in Pakistan, the automaker's Indian unit issued a statement highlighting its "zero-tolerance policy towards insensitive communication".The Hyundai India united noted that the "unsolicited social media post is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country", and it stands firmly for its "strong ethos of respecting nationalism". In a now-deleted post made on 5 February, Hyundai Pakistan said: "Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom".Soon #BoycottHyundai started trending on social media as people from India slammed the automaker for allegedly trying to harm the nation's integration and "propagating Pakistan's ideology".A section of users on Indian social media tweeted that they will not buy Hyundai vehicles and are cancelling their pre-orders. Hyundai Motors India is the second-largest carmaker in the country after Maruti Suzuki India. One Twitter user pointed out that the number of cars sold by Hyundai Motors in India ismuch larger than in Pakistan.

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

india, india, hyundai, auto industry, auto, car