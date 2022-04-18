International
BREAKING: Russian Strike Wipes Out Logistics Base Near Lvov Containing Large Amounts of Western Arms: MoD
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022: First Weekend Highlights
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022: First Weekend Highlights
A world-famous music festival is back after two-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. 18.04.2022, Sputnik International
Celebrities and music fans got their best boho-chic clothes out of the closet from 15-17 April to head to Coachella Valley in Southern California's Riverside County. The performances, which hit the desert valley after a two year live music drought, brought interesting moments as both the public and stars were happy to see each other face-to-face. The main performances were those of Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd. During the three-day festival, the world-famous artists played brilliantly for their fans. Billie Eilish made Coachella concert history as the youngest headliner ever to have participated. Megan Thee Stallion made her long awaited debut in the valley and performed her best hits. Fresh rock-n-roll icon Måneskin became the first Italian rock band to play Coachella, where they performed their hits ZITTI E BUONI, MAMMAMIA, I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE, and the band's popular cover of Beggin. The band also treated the audience to their new cover of Britney Spears' ‘Womanizer'. One of China's most famous artists, Jackson Wang, also made Coachella concert history as the first Chinese star to take the stage there. Another Asian band has hugely surprised the audience with their sudden performance; fans of legendary K-pop girl group 2NE1 cried tears of joy when they reunited on the Coachella stage for the first time in seven years. The festival will be followed by the second weekend of the event, starting on 22 April and concluding on 24 April.
16:51 GMT 18.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / MATT WINKELMEYERArt installation 'Circular Dimensions x Microscape' by Cristopher Cichocki is seen at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 17, 2022 in Indio, California.
Art installation 'Circular Dimensions x Microscape' by Cristopher Cichocki is seen at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 17, 2022 in Indio, California. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / MATT WINKELMEYER
A world-famous music festival is back after two-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Celebrities and music fans got their best boho-chic clothes out of the closet from 15-17 April to head to Coachella Valley in Southern California's Riverside County. The performances, which hit the desert valley after a two year live music drought, brought interesting moments as both the public and stars were happy to see each other face-to-face.
The main performances were those of Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd. During the three-day festival, the world-famous artists played brilliantly for their fans. Billie Eilish made Coachella concert history as the youngest headliner ever to have participated.
Megan Thee Stallion made her long awaited debut in the valley and performed her best hits.
Fresh rock-n-roll icon Måneskin became the first Italian rock band to play Coachella, where they performed their hits ZITTI E BUONI, MAMMAMIA, I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE, and the band's popular cover of Beggin. The band also treated the audience to their new cover of Britney Spears' ‘Womanizer'.
One of China's most famous artists, Jackson Wang, also made Coachella concert history as the first Chinese star to take the stage there.
Another Asian band has hugely surprised the audience with their sudden performance; fans of legendary K-pop girl group 2NE1 cried tears of joy when they reunited on the Coachella stage for the first time in seven years.
The festival will be followed by the second weekend of the event, starting on 22 April and concluding on 24 April.
