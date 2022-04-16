https://sputniknews.com/20220416/seven-arrested-in-israeli-arab-town-of-umm-al-fahm-amid-riots-over-al-aqsa-mosque-unrest---videos-1094804254.html

Seven Arrested in Israeli Arab Town of Umm al-Fahm Amid Riots Over Al-Aqsa Mosque Unrest - Videos

On Friday, the Israeli police raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, which is the third holiest site in Islam, and used rubber bullets, noise bombs and tear... 16.04.2022, Sputnik International

Seven people, including three minors, were arrested on Friday night, during riots in Umm al-Fahm, an Arab town in Israel. During the riot, protesters made attempts to block roads, fired fireworks and threw stones at law enforcement.In turn, police reportedly used stun grenades to disperse protesters after they hurled stones and set tires on fire in the area.The riot came amid brewing tensions in Jerusalem, where more than 150 Palestinians were reportedly injured during clashes with Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. The Israeli police raided the mosque, where thousands of Palestinians were performing a dawn prayer on the second Friday of Ramadan, and used rubber bullets, noise bombs and tear gas to disperse the crowd. Police said they waited for morning prayers to end before entering the Temple Mount to disperse the crowds. Some Palestinians are said to have barricaded themselves inside the mosque, throwing rocks in the direction of officers. Three police officers were slightly hurt.After the clashes, Israeli security forces took control of the situation on the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem. Thousands of Palestinians gathered at the compound following reports of plans by some Jewish extremists to sacrifice a goat at the Temple Mount ahead of Passover. Israeli authorities stressed that such a ritual would not be allowed, and arrested six suspects on Thursday and Friday.The planned provocation by Jewish extremists was met with threats from Hamas, a group which controls the Gaza Strip, that said it would not allow Jews to offer sacrifices at the site “at any cost.” Militant groups from the Strip had also gathered to discuss a unified response to the alleged “aggressions.”

