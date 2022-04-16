https://sputniknews.com/20220416/seven-arrested-in-israeli-arab-town-of-umm-al-fahm-amid-riots-over-al-aqsa-mosque-unrest---videos-1094804254.html
05:02 GMT 16.04.2022 (Updated: 05:03 GMT 16.04.2022)
On Friday, the Israeli police raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, which is the third holiest site in Islam, and used rubber bullets, noise bombs and tear gas to control the crowd.
Seven people, including three minors, were arrested on Friday night, during riots in Umm al-Fahm, an Arab town in Israel.
During the riot, protesters made attempts to block roads, fired fireworks and threw stones at law enforcement.
In turn, police reportedly used stun grenades to disperse protesters after they hurled stones and set tires on fire in the area.
The riot came amid brewing tensions in Jerusalem, where more than 150 Palestinians were reportedly injured
during clashes with Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. The Israeli police raided the mosque, where thousands of Palestinians were performing a dawn prayer on the second Friday of Ramadan, and used rubber bullets, noise bombs and tear gas to disperse the crowd.
Police said they waited for morning prayers to end before entering the Temple Mount to disperse the crowds. Some Palestinians are said to have barricaded themselves inside the mosque, throwing rocks in the direction of officers. Three police officers were slightly hurt.
After the clashes, Israeli security forces took control of the situation on the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem.
Thousands of Palestinians gathered at the compound following reports of plans by some Jewish extremists to sacrifice a goat at the Temple Mount ahead of Passover. Israeli authorities stressed that such a ritual would not be allowed, and arrested six suspects on Thursday and Friday.
“False information is being distributed online regarding the Temple Mount, alongside publications encouraging extremist entities to be arrested by police by attempting to reach the site and conduct illegal activities. Police will continue to operate in Jerusalem and anywhere else together with all security agencies, 24/7, covertly and overtly, against any person who attempts to violate the order and laws in place at the Temple Mount and the other holy sites in the city,” a police statement read.
The planned provocation by Jewish extremists was met with threats from Hamas, a group which controls the Gaza Strip, that said it would not allow Jews to offer sacrifices at the site “at any cost.” Militant groups from the Strip had also gathered to discuss a unified response to the alleged “aggressions.”