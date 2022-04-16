https://sputniknews.com/20220416/saudi-arabia-qatar-strongly-condemn-israeli-actions-against-palestinians-in-jerusalem-1094803639.html
Saudi Arabia, Qatar Strongly Condemn Israeli Actions Against Palestinians in Jerusalem
Saudi Arabia, Qatar Strongly Condemn Israeli Actions Against Palestinians in Jerusalem
DOHA (Sputnik) - Saudi Arabia and Qatar have strongly condemned the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) actions against the Palestinians in East Jerusalem, the foreign ministries of the two countries said.
On Friday, Palestinian media reported that the Israeli police raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, which is the third holiest site in Islam, and used rubber bullets, noise bombs and tear gas to control the crowd. According to the Red Crescent, 344 Palestinians were injured
on Friday in clashes with the Israeli forces in East Jerusalem and the West Bank.
"The foreign ministry of the kingdom [Saudi Arabia] condemns the assault on the Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli occupying forces as well as the attacks on defenseless worshipers inside the mosque and on its outer square. We regard these systematic violations as a flagrant attack on the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and its place in the minds of the Muslims," the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The Qatari foreign ministry has also condemned the incident and stressed that it became possible because of the international community's negligence of the systematic crimes committed by the Israeli forces against the Palestinians.
Doha has also called on the international community to take immediate measures to stop the violations of the Palestinains' rights and ensure the immunity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.