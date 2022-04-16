https://sputniknews.com/20220416/saudi-arabia-qatar-strongly-condemn-israeli-actions-against-palestinians-in-jerusalem-1094803639.html

Saudi Arabia, Qatar Strongly Condemn Israeli Actions Against Palestinians in Jerusalem

Saudi Arabia, Qatar Strongly Condemn Israeli Actions Against Palestinians in Jerusalem

DOHA (Sputnik) - Saudi Arabia and Qatar have strongly condemned the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) actions against the Palestinians in East Jerusalem, the... 16.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-16T03:04+0000

2022-04-16T03:04+0000

2022-04-16T03:04+0000

idf

jerusalem

saudi arabia

palestinians

al-aqsa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/10/1094803582_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4a0b3f50831356d7251cec8d592948dc.jpg

On Friday, Palestinian media reported that the Israeli police raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, which is the third holiest site in Islam, and used rubber bullets, noise bombs and tear gas to control the crowd. According to the Red Crescent, 344 Palestinians were injured on Friday in clashes with the Israeli forces in East Jerusalem and the West Bank.The Qatari foreign ministry has also condemned the incident and stressed that it became possible because of the international community's negligence of the systematic crimes committed by the Israeli forces against the Palestinians.Doha has also called on the international community to take immediate measures to stop the violations of the Palestinains' rights and ensure the immunity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

jerusalem

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

idf, jerusalem, saudi arabia, palestinians, al-aqsa