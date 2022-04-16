https://sputniknews.com/20220416/india-will-not-spare-anyone-indian-defence-minister-sends-veiled-warnings-to-china-us-1094809254.html

'India Will Not Spare Anyone': Indian Defence Minister Sends Veiled Warnings to China, US

'India Will Not Spare Anyone': Indian Defence Minister Sends Veiled Warnings to China, US

India-US ties are under tremendous strain at the moment, with the Joe Biden administration not happy with the South Asian nation's stance on the Russia-Ukraine... 16.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-16T10:56+0000

2022-04-16T10:56+0000

2022-04-16T10:56+0000

india

rajnath singh

joe biden

subrahmanyam jaishankar

antony blinken

united states

russia

ukraine

ukraine crisis

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/10/1094813313_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_18b25e2dd968efdd53d608217bf33b40.jpg

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has delivered a strong message to the United States amid tensions between New Delhi and Washington.Addressing the Indian-American community in San Francisco, Rajnath declared that India has never followed the principle of a "zero-sum game" in diplomacy, and believes in a mutually beneficial relationship. He stressed that India's relationship with one country cannot come at the expense of another.Rajnath's remarks come amid US pressure on India over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's position on Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.Despite growing pressure from Washington, Delhi has maintained a neutral stance on the matter, having abstained from every UN vote since Russia launched its operation in Ukraine on 24 February. What's more, India has purchased discounted oil from Russia, stressing that it's putting the country's national interests and energy security first, this ignoring a US-led sanctions campaign against Moscow. India and Russia are also exploring ways to find an alternative payment mechanism to SWIFT where they would be able to do trade in their own currencies, the rupee and ruble respectively.In March, US President Joe Biden described New Delhi's response to the Russian military operation as "shaky".This was followed by US Deputy National Security Adviser (NSA) for International Economic Cooperation Daleep Singh warning India of "consequences" if Delhi were to deepen its commercial ties with Moscow.Aside from sending a veiled message to the United States, the Indian defence minister apparently issued a stark warning to China, too.Without naming China directly, Rajnath said that no country could think about hurting India anymore as its soldiers were giving a fitting response to any incursions at the border.The military stand-off between India and China began in May 2020 after troops of both countries had skirmishes on the border in Ladakh's Pangong lake area. But the actual escalation in the face-off took place in June, when the two sides engaged in violent clashes that left 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops killed.The two countries have had 15 rounds of negotiations to end the stalemate in Ladakh. While disengagement was accomplished in certain border areas, they are yet to resolve the matter completely. Rajnath was on an official visit to the United States where he attended the 2+2 ministerial dialogue, featuring the foreign and defence ministers of the two countries in Washington. He was accompanied by India's Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during the trip.

https://sputniknews.com/20220412/a-bully-biden-slammed-in-india-for-telling-modi-that-buying-russian-oil-not-in-delhis-interest-1094702960.html

new delhi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

india, rajnath singh, joe biden, subrahmanyam jaishankar, antony blinken, united states, russia, ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine, sputnik, ties, diplomatic ties, defense ties, military ties, moscow, new delhi, relationship, community